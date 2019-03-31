New Nigel’s Supermarket opens doors

The New Nigel’s Supermarket opened its doors on Friday evening, promising to satisfy the shopping needs of the Guyanese public at affordable prices.

The supermarket, which has been around for more than 15 years is reopening under new management and ownership of businessman, Otillo Perierra.

During the launch of venture, Perreira said that his vision for the New Nigel’s Supermarket is to enhance the shopping experience for locals. He noted that newly refurbished edifice is complete with spacious aisles and a variety of perfect priced merchandise.

Perreira told members of the press that he had always a vision for this type of business. To that end, Perreira believes that the New Nigel’s Supermarket will be sustained despite the competition.

“I am not here for just about the competition because if you give the people what they want, the people will find you wherever you are. My vision in keeping the market is to keep the people.”

“We will supply good customer service (and) we will find out what the people want…if it’s with good price, if it’s with good quality , if it’s based on relationship,” he posited.

The businessman noted that there will be a special cashier to attend to customers who hold VIP cards; loyalty cards are also obtainable which gains points for the customer every time they shop in the store.

He assured that the supermarket had done a survey to check on their competitors’ prices. This guarantees that the New Nigel’s Supermarket is the best place to shop all year round.

Perriera noted, too, that previous owner, Nigel Johnson, had expressed the same faith in him when he entrusted him to continue the legacy of the supermarket.

In fact, Perreira said that Johnson told him he believes that he has what it takes to expand the business. The supermarket was forced to close its doors after it encountered some challenges, a few years ago. The edifice located at the corner of Light and Robb Streets, Lacytown has been undergoing rehabilitation works since January.

Under new management, New Nigel’s Supermarket will have some 60 employees and offer a comfortable shopping experience.

Perreira said there are a number of cashiers are available at once to ensure the lines are kept short.