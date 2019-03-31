Latest update March 31st, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

National child Labour Policy for April launch

Mar 31, 2019 News 0

 

The Ministry of Social Protection is working to implement measures to curb child labour. It is urging the public to report any cases of children being employed.
Deputy Chief Labour Officer, Karen Vansluytman-Corbin, said that the Labour Department will be launching a National Child Labour Policy in April and will enforce drastic measures for those persons who employ children.
“We are also developing a National Action Plan to help in our fight against child labour. We started last year to develop our policy and we hope for the draft action plan to be launched at the same time as the policy,” Vansluytman-Corbin said.
According to the Chief Labour Officer several organizations, including the Trade Union Movement, the Employers Organisation, the Ministry of Education, several businesses, religious and youth organisations and NGOs collaborated with the labour department to implement the policy .
“There have been three reported cases for 2019. We are following up with those cases but we are concerned and continue to work towards eradicating child labour in the mining areas within the hinterland communities.
“However, because of our intense sensitisation exercises, we are receiving good support to put an end to child labour,” Vansluytman-Corbin said
She further stated that the Department of Labour has reached out to several communities to ensure that word gets out that child labour is illegal and persons caught employing children will be prosecuted.
The policy was crafted after an extended period of consultations and workshops with the relevant stakeholders from Regions Three, Four, Five, Six, Seven, Eight and Ten.

More in this category

Sports

GFF Elite League Season 4Ten-man Fruta Conquerors edge Police; Santos beat Ann’s Grove for first win

GFF Elite League Season 4Ten-man Fruta Conquerors edge Police; Santos...

Mar 31, 2019

By Franklin Wilson Defending champions Fruta Conquerors, despite competing with 10-men from the 39th minute when Rishaun Sandiford received a straight red card for serious foul play, rallied to...
Read More
Region Six makes light work of Region Ten in Sports exchange

Region Six makes light work of Region Ten in...

Mar 31, 2019

Linden Town Week inaugural Mayor’s Cup Football on tonightMayor Waneka Arrendell excited about its prospects

Linden Town Week inaugural Mayor’s Cup Football...

Mar 31, 2019

Hamilton Green 9-a-side Inter Ward Cup starts next Sunday

Hamilton Green 9-a-side Inter Ward Cup starts...

Mar 31, 2019

Guyana wins, when Football winsGFF boss Wayne Forde raps media on historic Concacaf Gold Cup qualification

Guyana wins, when Football winsGFF boss Wayne...

Mar 31, 2019

Milo School’s football tournamentAnnandale and PC clinch semifinal spots

Milo School’s football tournamentAnnandale and...

Mar 31, 2019

Features/Columnists

  • House to House registration

    Thousands of Guyanese live and work, legally and illegally, in other countries. Many of them are economic migrants seeking... more

Cartoon – March 31, 2019

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]