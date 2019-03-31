Mash 2019 Competition rocked!!- Dark Horse costume/fashion designer cops coveted accolades at Mash 2019 festivities

This year around the Mashramani festivities have certainly hit their mark as was seen from the whirlpool of colour as businesses and individuals brilliantly showcased Guyana’s diverse cultures.

Be it in the form of exciting dance and folklore presentations, breath-taking costumes, mobile floats, or ‘big trucks with booming music boxes’, the consensus was that this year around Guyana certainly pulled out all the stops to make the celebrations a resounding success.

Late last evening, the Ministry of Culture Youths and Sports released the much anticipated results for the 2019 Competitions. It was no surprise that local costume/fashion designer, Neilson Nurse, carted off many of the top spots in the costume and band category.

Nurse copped the top spots in the Full Costume Band, Small Bands, Semi Costume, Full Costume Large Bands, Small Bands and Semi Costume Large Bands categories.

Competition Results

In the chutney presentation segment it was Steven Ramphal taking top honours , with Cahit Singh Mohanlall (Bunty Singh), Pooran Seeraj, and Arijit Singh, taking the second, third and fourth places respectively.

Taking home the People’s choice Award in this segment was Hamesh Rhyna (Entertainer V Star)

The competition was fiery in the Junior Calypso Contest. While Kross Kolors Studio’s Jovinski Thorne seemed to ‘have it lock’ according to the public, he was no match for the energetic Jamal Stuart who eventually placed first in the competition.

Stuart also raked in the People’s Choice Award. He was followed by Thorne, Jada Harry and popular Keziah Henry.

It was an ‘energy inferno’ in the Junior Soca category, but none could match the finesse of Jovinski Thorne, who heightened his presentation to take the top spot. Faith Corrica, Dexter Copeland and Jada Harry followed.

Corrica also carted off the People’s Choice Award.

The much sought after Banks DIH Calypso segment was hectic and steamy as usual. Many had Young Bill Rogers as the winner, but he suffered a major upset by Kenroy Fraser (Mighty Believer) who took first place, leaving him to trail in at second.

In third place was the talented songstress Diana Chapman, with Berbician Onika Joseph copping the People’s Choice Award.

The Carib Soca Monarch is always the centre of attraction on the calendar of Mash activities, since it showcases the ‘best of the best’ Guyana

has to offer in the soca area. This year around, former GT&T Jingles Competition Winner, Brandon Harding, unleashed a fire storm, securing the coveted crown, and forcing Steven Ramphal to settle for second place.

Ramphal also copped the title of Best Newcomer, with Oxbert Cain (Vintage) taking the third position.

Shaima Muna (Sexy Berry) took home the People’s Choice Award

The Chutney Group Dance segment was a sensual sizzle, with a particularly pulsating performance by the Berbice Delights Group that saw them taking top honours. Following close behind was the JKN Group, Masti Dance Group taking the final spot.

In the Individual arena, the saucy Vanita Harnauth (Kimberly) with much body shaking, swishing hips, and fluid movements was a unanimous winner, with Adrian Lochan, and Razia Rafeek taking second and third respectively.

The (RBL Mashramani Panorama ) Junior Solo Competition was quite a teaser, with Daniel Daly placing first. Following close behind was Vijay Sharma at second and Luana Barkoye at third. The Senior Solo segment was won by Hanani Ben Lewi, while Darius Austin, Michael Smith (Jnr) and Reon Miller took the remaining spots respectively.

The clashes in the duet competition were resounding, with Clayton Daniels and Tareque Mentore putting on quite a show to rake in the top spot. Settling for second place was duo Darius Austin and Hanani Ben Lewi, while Bryan Jordan and Michael Smith (Jnr) took the next available spot.

It was Kunjaz Steel Ensemble securing accolades in the Jazz Showdown, while CAL Parkside Steel Ochestra, and Pan Jammers Steel Orchestra too the other two available opening spots

The Small School Band catergory was won by Dolphin Secondary School, followed by President’s College and Berbice High School. The Youth Band competition saw the popular and talented GBTI Buxton Pride Ochestra taking the anticipated top spot followed by West Demerara Secondary at second, and Bishops’ High School in third place.

In the Large Bands area, it was Guyana Police Force Steel Orchestra at first place, CAL Parkside Steel Orchestra second, and National School of Music Steel Orchestra securing the final spot.

National Costume & Float Parade

In this segment the Full Costume Large Bands competition was won by Ministry of the Presidency – Dept. of Social Cohesion, Culture, Youth & Sport, followed by Ministry of Communities, and Regional Administration # 3.

Winning in the Medium Band Segments was Ministry of Indigenous People’s Affairs, Ministry of Business, and Ministry of Natural Resources (A) respectively with the Best Designer Award going to Trevor Alfred. Taking first place in the Small Bands Competition was Ministry of Education, followed by Linden Technical Institute, and Maxi Williams Designs.

The Semi-Costume Large Bands arena was dominated by Guyana Youth & Student Movement

Ministry of Agriculture won in the Medium Bands segment with Ministry of Public Health taking the other available opening. The Best Designer in this segment was Jermaine Broomes. Ministry of Natural Resources (B) took top spot in the Small Bands segment with Viking Sound coming in at second.

Ministry of Indigenous People’s Affairs secured high credits in the Individual Costume arena, also taking top honours in the Queen and King Costume Displays, with Ministry of Business winning in the Female Costume Display

The Non-Commercial Floats Competition was dominated by Ministry of Natural Resources (A), with Ministry of the Presidency, DSCCYS at second, and Ministry of Public Infrastructure in third place.

The Regional Democratic Council Region Six showcase was dominated by the Guyana Police Force in first place, Ministry of Social Cohesion, Culture, Youth & Sport, and Regional Democratic Council Region Six. The Regional Costume & Float Parade, Full Costume Large Band was won by Region Three.

In the Medium Costume and Float Parade segment, it was Region Four Democratic Council in first place, Regional Democratic Council #10 at second, and East Berbice Corentyne Region Six in the third position. In the Individual Costume segment in East Berbice Corentyne, Region 6 in the spot for Queen was taken by Regional Administration #3, the Male segment was also won by the said region, while the female spot was taken by the said region as well.

The Road March title for this year was won by Kross Kolor Records’s, Melissa “Vanilla” Roberts, with her hit soca single ‘One Voice’.