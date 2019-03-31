Linden Town Week inaugural Mayor’s Cup Football on tonightMayor Waneka Arrendell excited about its prospects

Her Worship the Mayor of Linden Mrs. Waneka Arrendell has expressed her appreciation as the first ever Linden Mayor’s Cup football championship will get started tonight at the Mackenzie Sports Club ground in the mining town.

The opening games tonight will see from 19.00hrs Amelia’s Ward Panthers face Capital FC and the second from 21.00hrs featuring Blueberry Hill United and Hi Stars.

Looking forward to the tournament, which is being played to get the 2019 Linden Town Week sports programme off, Mayor Arrendell said, “I am honoured that you are willing to be a part of this tournament. I am not fully a football person, so I am hoping this is a learning experience for me and that I get a chance to interact with the players. The Deputy Mayor Mr. Wainwright Bethune of course will be doing most of the ground work as this is his area of expertise but I am going to make sure that I am available for any concerns you may have and that I am in the know of what’s happening, so that I can give you my full support, as we move forward.”

Mayor Arrendell also noted that she was excited about the championship especially since football in Linden has a passionate following.

Doing most of the ground work for this tournament, which is sanctioned by the Upper Demerara Football Association, is the Deputy Mayor of Linden Wainwright Bethune who himself played the game.

The Mayor will meet the teams along with a representative from the main sponsor Banks DIH and the UDFA before the official kick off of the games at 19.00hrs.

The other clubs in the tournament are senior club champions Eagles United, Net Rockers, Winners Connection, Botafago, Milerock’s B Side, Silver Shattas, Coomacka and Topp XX.

While that will be the tournament games there will be a supporting East versus West Veterans game from 16.00hrs and a March Past of the contesting clubs from 18.00hrs before the official opening ceremony.