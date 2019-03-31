Lawlessness mek Statia tackle rum shops

People don’t like paying taxes. All over de world people does try to dodge. Some of dem does hide dem accounts and if dem is to declare $100, dem does only declare $50. It don’t matter dat dem want good schools, good roads and if you lef dem, de same people who don’t pay taxes expect free medical attention.

Dem boys seh something had to happen to Statia because he now wake up to find out who cheating wid de taxes and who ducking under de radar. Is de lawlessness he hear from de rum shop dat open he eye.

Nuff people use to duck under de radar and sell rum and beer and things like dat. Some of dem so smart dat dem use to open a li’l place to sell fry fish and channa. Dem is things people does buy to take away. But dis place got chairs and table.

When dem boys pass and see people drinking out of coke bottle and things like dat dem know is likker because four big man wouldn’t sit down and drink from one bottle of coke.

Dem boys seh is de lawless noise dat wake him up. Some men decide to talk real hard and cuss, and some pee pon he fence. Dat is when Statia decide to clamp down. All of dem who use to get away now got to get likker and beer licence. De Customs officers use to tun dem eye but if dem only try now, dat is jail.

At one time when people come to Guyana, dem use to believe dat all de people use to do was drink rum. People get so bold dat dem even set up drinking spot at de road corner. Licence was no big thing.

Now dem boys notice dat couple of dem break down. Dem ain’t tekking chance wid Statia. But as de people seh, stricter de government, wiser de population. People got de beer garden in dem house. De house even got a restaurant.

People does walk in, get a table and get drinks and food. If Statia pass through he would believe dat de homeowner inviting friends fuh a drink and an eat. And when it happen every day, he can’t seh nutten. He got to wait to see money pass.

But even then, de people who paying might seh dem mekking a contribution to de next sport. De only thing is dat people don’t like pay fuh nutten, not even taxes.

Talk half and watch dem beer parlour and rum shop slide underground.