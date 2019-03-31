Taxi driver runs down wife with car,then butchers her.

In broad daylight, as she was making her way to work on foot through a street in Williamsburg, Corentyne, 21-year-old Omwattie “Anjalie” Gill never expected what was heading her way when her own husband drove into her with his rented car before he hacked her death in front nearby villagers.

Gavin Gill, 31, a taxi driver of Port Mourant, was arrested by the police with a bloodied cutlass in hand while he stood near his wife’s lifeless body lying on the parapet of the street. He said nothing to authorities and did not attempt to escape.

Subhnauth Dickram, called ‘Jerry’, who witnessed the disturbing events yesterday morning, disclosed that he was sitting in his swing under his house, located at Dr. Tulsi Street, Williamsburg (two doors from the public road) when he heard a loud noise.

“When I got up, I saw a person roll off the bonnet of a white IST vehicle and she fall in front my house gap. I run out to go and assist but then I see the driver (Gavin Gill) exit the vehicle and he was armed with a knife. This girl was lying face down and this guy come out and start jook up the girl in she back and side and so,” Dickram recounted.

At that point, as he attempted to save her, the woman’s husband ran back to his car and this time around had armed himself with a machete and charged towards Dickram but he ran into his yard while Gill in a rage dealt several chops to his already injured wife.

“He come back with the cutlass and start wuk chop pon the girl neck and then he raise she head up and like he was going to cut out the girl head but then the police come and tek he over.”

Gill was arrested at the scene and the woman was transported to the Port Mourant Hospital by Dickram where she was pronounced dead on arrival. The car used to run her over was lodged at the Rose Hall Outpost and her killer husband was transported away to the police station.

Meanwhile, back at the home of dead woman’s mother, Tejwattie Jinkoo, called ‘Sharda’ in the very street, she was killed, relatives had gathered to mourn the loss of the young woman they described as pleasant and kind.

Her mother told reporters that her daughter married the suspect in January 2018 and lived with him in Port Mourant. However, they shared a turbulent and toxic relationship although they shared a seven-month-old child together.

According to the grieving mother, she was informed on many occasions by persons living nearby the couple that her daughter was being abused. Her daughter left her matrimonial home two weeks ago and had vowed to not return.

“She use to tell me lies but people always call me and tell me that he does abuse her. She catch he with a sweet woman when she bin pregnant last year and he bin put her out but she never admit to it.

Only two Sundays ago, she come way and she seh how she na go back with Gavin but last week he come and he carry she probation officer and he beg she fuh go back.

She tell he she na go back,” Jinkoo said.

She added that when they left the probation officer, he threatened her with a metal bar in the car after she refused to return home with him.

The woman said that they immediately filed a report at the Whim Police Station. A restraining order was granted and ordered that the suspect stay more than 100 feet of the victim. He was scheduled to make a court appearance tomorrow.

The victim’s mother disclosed that while her daughter lived with the suspect over the year, he sold all her jewellery, did not provide meals for her daughter and grandchild, cheated, abused her physically and mentally and as such, her daughter could not take it anymore.

She was left with the only option to leave and return to her mother’s house.

Kaieteur News understands that suspect was previously married and was described as a quiet man by many who knew him but had recently threatened to burn down the house of his mother-in-law with everyone inside. This was confirmed by Jinkoo.

She noted that if her daughter had spoken about her problems from early on in the relationship, “she woulda still been alive today. Me woulda send she way or something so she go be safe”.