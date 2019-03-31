Hamilton Green 9-a-side Inter Ward Cup starts next Sunday

The Hamilton Green Cup Inter Ward/Village 9-a-side Knockout football tournament starts next Sunday April 7 and

will conclude on April 28 with the semi final and final at the Den Amstel ground, venue for all the matches.

Action starts at 3:00pm and Coordinator Lennox Arthur, the former National Football player and Coach, is asking all teams to be at the venue by 3:00pm to ensure all games start on time and the proceeding are completed in a timely fashion.

The opening salvo of games, sixteen of them, will see Vergenoegen vs Timehri, Soesdyke vs Jetty, De Kinderen vs Lilliendaal, Kuru Kururu vs Stewartville, Charlestown vs Zeelugt, North East La Penitence vs Agricola, Sara Lod

ge vs Mocha, Goed Fortuin vs Back Street Kings, Bagotville vs Sophia, Wales vs Mahaica, Plaisance vs Belle West Stars, Kitty vs Sparta Family, Mahaicony vs Crane, Pouderoyen vs Vreed-en-Hoop, Uitvlugt vs Lima Dam and Den Amstel vs West Side Masters.

The teams will be battling for a chance to claim the John Fernandes $300,000 first prize and Prime Minister trophy. The second placed team will take away the Courtney Benn sponsored $100,000, third $60,000 put up by Techno mills and fourth $40,000 donated

by Ready Mix along with the respective trophies. All the trophies have been sponsored by Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo.

Also at stake are the individual rewards for the Most Goals/MVP who will take home a Dinette Chair from China Trading and a Lazy Boy chair from AH&L Kissoon, along with the Best Goalkeeper who will claim the Minister of Natural Resources trophy.

Among the sponsors so far are Techno mills, Ready mix, Sataur Gafoor, EC Veira, BEV Enterprises, BK International, IPA, Top Brandz

, New Thriving, E-Networks, Star Computers, NAMILCO, Cummings Electrical, National Sports Commission, Star Entertainment, Alfro Alphonso, the Guyana Police Force,

Ministry of State, Prime Minister and Ministry of Legal Affairs.

Arthur has expressed gratitude to these businesses and entities and also thanked those who have promised and are expected to come forward officially in the coming week. He has been staging tournaments in recognition of former Mayor of Georgetown and Prime Minister of Guyana, Hamilton Green for a number of years now.

The defending champion of this tournament is Charlestown who beat Uitvlugt to claim the $400,000 prize and Ministry of Citizenship Trophy last time around. Uitvlugt took the John Fernandes Trophy and $200,000 for their efforts back then.

With the involvement of the lead players emerging from the various areas and villages/wards, the event is playing its part in aidin

g Social Cohesion among the citizenry. Among some of the players on show next Sunday include Kevyn Murray, Jamal Harvey, Anthony Harding and Ashley Harding.

Teams are reminded to be at the venue for 3:00pm next Sunday. Four substitutions are permitted in this format which will see the games being run for 30 minutes broken into two halves of 15 minutes. The tournament will be played in the knockout format, with winners advancing to the next round. Sudden death penalties will be used to separate the sides in the event of a draw at the end of full time.

The no offside rule is also in effect. All other rules will come under the dictates of FIFA.