Woman charged for circulating nude photos of a fellow villager

A woman of Number 79 Village, Upper Corentyne, Berbice, on Tuesday, appeared at the Springlands Magistrate Court before Magistrate Alex Moore to answer to the charge of exhibiting obscene photographs tending to corrupt public morals under the criminal law offences Act 8:01.

Yougita Etwaru was not required to plead to the indictable charge and was placed on $100,000 bail. She was represented by Attorney-at-law Adrian Anamayah.

A request to have her passport lodged at the Springlands Police Station was made and upheld. The matter is set to be called again in May.

According to the facts of the case, Etwaru is accused of sharing and circulating nude photos of a woman who lives in her village. The woman is said to be the ex-girlfriend of Etwaru’s current boyfriend Rayon Anthony Singh, also of Number 79 Village.

Singh who is also said to be a part of the act has not been located and has reportedly left for the United States of America.

The victim who spoke with this publication stated that she was grateful for all the help she received from social media and the media to have her story made public. She added that although it has been tough for her, having someone charged and placed before the courts for the disturbing act, gives her some peace of mind.

The woman’s nude photographs were sent to villagers, students and friends by Etwaru and Singh. This prompted her to act and file a report at the Springlands Station earlier this year.

Etwaru was arrested shortly after at the Springlands Market and was subsequently charged.