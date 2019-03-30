Two charged for stealing firearm in church yard

Brenton Charles and Quacy Sealy, who are no strangers to the courtroom, yesterday returned to answer a charge of stealing a firearm along with matching ammunitions from a church compound.

It was alleged that the men on March 24, 2019 at Brickdam Cathedral compound, stole one black .32 pistol valued at $270,000 and 14 matching rounds, property of Michael Jordan.

Both accused pleaded not guilty to the charge after it was read to them by Senior Magistrate Leron Daly in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.

Charles, 31, resides at Moruca North West District. He is a vendor by trade. He was previously charged with robbery and also accused of attempted murder.

On the other hand, Sealy who is known for a number of traffic offences is a bus driver who hails from Kitty, Georgetown.

Police prosecutor Christopher Morris objected to bail based on the nature of the offence and the fact that the men are known to the police.

The charge stated that on the day in question, the victim was using his nephew’s motor car to attend church. He parked the vehicle in the church compound, leaving the articles mentioned in the car and other valuables in a handbag in the motor car.

Upon his return he discovered that the window of the motor car was broken and the firearm and ammunitions were missing. From video footage Sealy was allegedly seen as the driver of a vehicle that transported the perpetrator.

Sealy was contacted and told of the allegation and under caution he admitted to the offence. Further investigations were carried out and Charles was arrested. Charles also reportedly admitted to committing the act..

Senior Magistrate Leron Daly then remanded the men to prison until April 12, 2019 for report into the matter at the next court hearing.