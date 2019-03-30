Latest update March 30th, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Two charged for stealing firearm in church yard

Mar 30, 2019 News 0

Remanded Brenton Charles

Brenton Charles and Quacy Sealy, who are no strangers to the courtroom, yesterday returned to answer a charge of stealing a firearm along with matching ammunitions from a church compound.
It was alleged that the men on March 24, 2019 at Brickdam Cathedral compound, stole one black .32 pistol valued at $270,000 and 14 matching rounds, property of Michael Jordan.
Both accused pleaded not guilty to the charge after it was read to them by Senior Magistrate Leron Daly in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.
Charles, 31, resides at Moruca North West District. He is a vendor by trade. He was previously charged with robbery and also accused of attempted murder.
On the other hand, Sealy who is known for a number of traffic offences is a bus driver who hails from Kitty, Georgetown.

Remanded Quacy Sealy

Police prosecutor Christopher Morris objected to bail based on the nature of the offence and the fact that the men are known to the police.
The charge stated that on the day in question, the victim was using his nephew’s motor car to attend church. He parked the vehicle in the church compound, leaving the articles mentioned in the car and other valuables in a handbag in the motor car.
Upon his return he discovered that the window of the motor car was broken and the firearm and ammunitions were missing. From video footage Sealy was allegedly seen as the driver of a vehicle that transported the perpetrator.
Sealy was contacted and told of the allegation and under caution he admitted to the offence. Further investigations were carried out and Charles was arrested. Charles also reportedly admitted to committing the act..
Senior Magistrate Leron Daly then remanded the men to prison until April 12, 2019 for report into the matter at the next court hearing.

 

More in this category

Sports

61st Caribbean Senior Table Tennis ChampionshipsBritton serves up silver medal in under-21 division

61st Caribbean Senior Table Tennis ChampionshipsBritton serves up...

Mar 30, 2019

Shemar Britton copped another silver medal for hosts, Guyana, last evening at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall (CASH), after losing in four straight sets (11-9,-11-7,11-9, 11-9) to Livan Martinez of...
Read More
Milo Schools’ football tourneyQuarterfinals kick off this weekend

Milo Schools’ football tourneyQuarterfinals...

Mar 30, 2019

Linden Mayor Cup Football to kick off Town Week Sports

Linden Mayor Cup Football to kick off Town Week...

Mar 30, 2019

GFF participates in the 34th CONCACAF Ordinary Congress

GFF participates in the 34th CONCACAF Ordinary...

Mar 30, 2019

Reid, Khan guide Diamond/Grove Masjid to 25-run victory

Reid, Khan guide Diamond/Grove Masjid to 25-run...

Mar 30, 2019

AAG lauds work of IAAF Instructor, Oscar GadeaCarifta Games coaching camp on this weekend

AAG lauds work of IAAF Instructor, Oscar...

Mar 30, 2019

Features/Columnists

  • Principles of Convenience

    Glenn Lall, the publisher of this newspaper, is fond of reminding us here at Kaieteur News that if you do not stand for... more

Kaieteur-News-Cartoon-Mar.-09—2019

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]