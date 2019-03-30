Latest update March 30th, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Stakeholders of Guyana Cricket congratulates Mr. Skerritt and Dr. Shallow

Mar 30, 2019 Sports 0

 

The ‘Guyana Cricket Stakeholders’ group as they are called, has extended congratulations to the new President and Vice President of Cricket West Indies (CWI) Mr. Richard Skerritt and Dr. Kishore Shallow following their win at the elections of the board last Sunday.
Here’s the full text of the message:
“We, the Majority Stakeholders of Guyana Cricket (the Berbice Cricket Board, the East Coast Cricket Board, the Georgetown Cricket Association and the Upper Demerara Cricket Association), offer our sincerest congratulations to Mr. Richard Skerritt and to Dr. Kishore Shallow on their ascendency to the Presidency and the Vice-Presidency respectively of Cricket West Indies (CWI).
We are heartened and excited at this development as we know that their strong, progressive and impartial leadership will revive the fortunes of our great game. Cricket lovers throughout the region and beyond now eagerly anticipate the return of the West Indies to the pinnacle of world cricket under their capable leadership. We are firm in our belief that the entire region is elated with their appointments and will rally round them and their committee in the interest of West Indies Cricket.
Therefore, we look forward to an urgent resolution to the crisis in the administration of Guyana’s Cricket which has been ongoing since 2011. This includes the illegality of the current executives of the Guyana Cricket Board as stated in a sworn affidavit emanating from the Ministry of the Presidency (with responsibility for Sport).
Please be assured of our fullest support and cooperation as you commence to rebuild our beloved regional game both at the administrative and the playing levels.
Congratulations and best wishes for a highly successful tenure.”

More in this category

Sports

61st Caribbean Senior Table Tennis ChampionshipsBritton serves up silver medal in under-21 division

61st Caribbean Senior Table Tennis ChampionshipsBritton serves up...

Mar 30, 2019

Shemar Britton copped another silver medal for hosts, Guyana, last evening at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall (CASH), after losing in four straight sets (11-9,-11-7,11-9, 11-9) to Livan Martinez of...
Read More
Milo Schools’ football tourneyQuarterfinals kick off this weekend

Milo Schools’ football tourneyQuarterfinals...

Mar 30, 2019

Linden Mayor Cup Football to kick off Town Week Sports

Linden Mayor Cup Football to kick off Town Week...

Mar 30, 2019

GFF participates in the 34th CONCACAF Ordinary Congress

GFF participates in the 34th CONCACAF Ordinary...

Mar 30, 2019

Reid, Khan guide Diamond/Grove Masjid to 25-run victory

Reid, Khan guide Diamond/Grove Masjid to 25-run...

Mar 30, 2019

AAG lauds work of IAAF Instructor, Oscar GadeaCarifta Games coaching camp on this weekend

AAG lauds work of IAAF Instructor, Oscar...

Mar 30, 2019

Features/Columnists

  • Principles of Convenience

    Glenn Lall, the publisher of this newspaper, is fond of reminding us here at Kaieteur News that if you do not stand for... more

Kaieteur-News-Cartoon-Mar.-09—2019

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]