Stakeholders of Guyana Cricket congratulates Mr. Skerritt and Dr. Shallow

The ‘Guyana Cricket Stakeholders’ group as they are called, has extended congratulations to the new President and Vice President of Cricket West Indies (CWI) Mr. Richard Skerritt and Dr. Kishore Shallow following their win at the elections of the board last Sunday.

Here’s the full text of the message:

“We, the Majority Stakeholders of Guyana Cricket (the Berbice Cricket Board, the East Coast Cricket Board, the Georgetown Cricket Association and the Upper Demerara Cricket Association), offer our sincerest congratulations to Mr. Richard Skerritt and to Dr. Kishore Shallow on their ascendency to the Presidency and the Vice-Presidency respectively of Cricket West Indies (CWI).

We are heartened and excited at this development as we know that their strong, progressive and impartial leadership will revive the fortunes of our great game. Cricket lovers throughout the region and beyond now eagerly anticipate the return of the West Indies to the pinnacle of world cricket under their capable leadership. We are firm in our belief that the entire region is elated with their appointments and will rally round them and their committee in the interest of West Indies Cricket.

Therefore, we look forward to an urgent resolution to the crisis in the administration of Guyana’s Cricket which has been ongoing since 2011. This includes the illegality of the current executives of the Guyana Cricket Board as stated in a sworn affidavit emanating from the Ministry of the Presidency (with responsibility for Sport).

Please be assured of our fullest support and cooperation as you commence to rebuild our beloved regional game both at the administrative and the playing levels.

Congratulations and best wishes for a highly successful tenure.”