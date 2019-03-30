Latest update March 30th, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Sports day set for Agricola today

Mar 30, 2019 Sports 0

Clive Atwell, Malcom Corrica, Jamal Charles and Collin John.

The Evan Phillips Park in Agricola comes alive, today from 10:00am as they host the Agricola Family Fun Day and Sports day.
In a short interview with the organizers Collin John, Malcom Corrica, Jamal Charles and Clive Atwell at the Donald Allison Boxing Gym, they indicated how excited they were to have a successful Fun Day today.
These four positive minded young men are out to show a different image of the community and are looking to clear the stigma many have of this East Bank Demerara Village.
This event targets individuals of all ages and sports enthusiast with football, cricket, a boxing tournament and track and field.
The children will enjoy trampoline, bouncy castle, Merry Go-Round and lots more. This all-day event will have lots to eat and drink and activities for the whole family.
Bar-b-que tickets sold in advance, allows those ticket holders to enter the Park free of charge. However, individuals without tickets will be asked to pay a small fee of $500 at the gate, children under 12 free.
The ‘Optimistic Crew’, as they call themselves, shared their appreciation for the support of the National Sports Commissions, Guyana Committee of services (sports charitable organization) and Mr. Shawn Dublin in making this event a success. (Sean Devers)

 

More in this category

Sports

61st Caribbean Senior Table Tennis ChampionshipsBritton serves up silver medal in under-21 division

61st Caribbean Senior Table Tennis ChampionshipsBritton serves up...

Mar 30, 2019

Shemar Britton copped another silver medal for hosts, Guyana, last evening at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall (CASH), after losing in four straight sets (11-9,-11-7,11-9, 11-9) to Livan Martinez of...
Read More
Milo Schools’ football tourneyQuarterfinals kick off this weekend

Milo Schools’ football tourneyQuarterfinals...

Mar 30, 2019

Linden Mayor Cup Football to kick off Town Week Sports

Linden Mayor Cup Football to kick off Town Week...

Mar 30, 2019

GFF participates in the 34th CONCACAF Ordinary Congress

GFF participates in the 34th CONCACAF Ordinary...

Mar 30, 2019

Reid, Khan guide Diamond/Grove Masjid to 25-run victory

Reid, Khan guide Diamond/Grove Masjid to 25-run...

Mar 30, 2019

AAG lauds work of IAAF Instructor, Oscar GadeaCarifta Games coaching camp on this weekend

AAG lauds work of IAAF Instructor, Oscar...

Mar 30, 2019

Features/Columnists

  • Principles of Convenience

    Glenn Lall, the publisher of this newspaper, is fond of reminding us here at Kaieteur News that if you do not stand for... more

Kaieteur-News-Cartoon-Mar.-09—2019

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]