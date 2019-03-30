Sports day set for Agricola today

The Evan Phillips Park in Agricola comes alive, today from 10:00am as they host the Agricola Family Fun Day and Sports day.

In a short interview with the organizers Collin John, Malcom Corrica, Jamal Charles and Clive Atwell at the Donald Allison Boxing Gym, they indicated how excited they were to have a successful Fun Day today.

These four positive minded young men are out to show a different image of the community and are looking to clear the stigma many have of this East Bank Demerara Village.

This event targets individuals of all ages and sports enthusiast with football, cricket, a boxing tournament and track and field.

The children will enjoy trampoline, bouncy castle, Merry Go-Round and lots more. This all-day event will have lots to eat and drink and activities for the whole family.

Bar-b-que tickets sold in advance, allows those ticket holders to enter the Park free of charge. However, individuals without tickets will be asked to pay a small fee of $500 at the gate, children under 12 free.

The ‘Optimistic Crew’, as they call themselves, shared their appreciation for the support of the National Sports Commissions, Guyana Committee of services (sports charitable organization) and Mr. Shawn Dublin in making this event a success. (Sean Devers)