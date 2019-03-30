Special Olympic Athletes rewarded by DIGICEL and the NSC

Communication giants, Digicel, teamed up with the National Sports Commission (NSC) to award the Guyanese athletes that attended the Special Olympics earlier this year in Dubai.

The games saw Guyana capturing five medals, two of which were silver, while three were bronze medals.

Abdullah Braithwaite got silver in the 400m, while Faith King and Dacia George won silver in separate 400m events. Calvin Thomas finished with bronze in the 5000m, while as the team also snagged bronze in the 4×400 event.

During yesterday’s morning ceremony at the National Racquet Centre, the team was rewarded by both entities with medals and prizes.

Communications Manager of Digicel, Vidya Sanichara, told those gathered that, “Digicel is pleased to have been a sponsor. We are here to give back to you for representing your country so well.”

Digicel was one of the main sponsors of the venture to the Middle East.

Meanwhile, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Social Cohesion, Melissa Tucker, expressed delight at the performance of the unit. “It provides us with a special occasion to unite in so many ways and with so many opportunities to see these children,” she said.

She contended that their drive to do their best is unmistakable and their will to perform well is something that all of Guyana supports.

Also expressing his feelings was Director of Sport at the NSC, Christopher Jones, who while commending the team for their performance, reminded them of their importance as Guyanese ambassadors.

Apart from the medals and tokens given, the team which includes Coach Mark Scott and Chaperone Wilton Spencer will receive an all expenses paid trip via old Fort Tours with stops at varying islands in the majestic Essequibo River.