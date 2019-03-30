Soulja Bai see people got problem

People got problems but if de government didn’t go pun de road and set up tents at 1763 Square dem woulda never know how many people got problems. That is why dem set up de tents. One man seh if dem did know dem woulda try something else.

Hundreds of people tun up and dem same government people sit down there whole day dealing wid people. Some of de Ministers look strange because people never see dem in three years. One woman look at a female Minister and seh how she look fair. That was because de sun never touch she skin in years.

When Soulja Bai see de crowd he wonder if people don’t wuk. That is when he realize that when people talk about unemployment dem really serious.

Most of de people who tun up at de Square had problems wid house lots. Some claim how Irfaat tek down dem name ten years ago and up to now dem can’t get a house lot. And of course, de word go out that Irfaat sell de house lots. Is when de Chat-3 seh he gun sue people that dem stop.

Anyhow, dem boys seh people stay at de Square whole day. Is a good thing dem wasn’t sharing food because by now people was still lining up. But was to hear problems. People write till dem hand hurt dem and de problem ain’t done yet.

People had problem wid dem light bill. Nuff people decide that dem wasn’t paying fuh any lights. When de people tun up to cut off de lights de people just use to gang up to beat dem. One man who climb a pole had to beg because de people remove de ladder and lef him swing up by the power pole.

GPL now change de system. It promise that it would never gout and cut off lights again. De company got people who gun sit down in de office and flick a switch. That too was part of de problem people carry to de meeting at de Square.

Talk half and watch to see anodda meeting.