Reid, Khan guide Diamond/Grove Masjid to 25-run victory

Mar 30, 2019

Rawle Reid

Rawle Reid and Ameer Khan produced outstanding all-round performances to lead Diamond/ Grove Masjid to a 25-run victory over Tuschen Train Station Masjid when the Muslim Youth Organisation Inter Jamaat 15-over softball competition continued recently at MYO ground.
Batting first, Diamond/Grove Masjid managed 195-4 in 15 overs. Rawle Reid slammed eight fours and nine sixes in scoring 101 while Ameer Khan struck 70 with eight fours and four sixes. Adam Wajid took two wickets.
Tuschen Train Station Masjid responded with 168-9. T. Persaud slammed three fours and nine sixes in a top score of 92 as Khan picked up 4-27 and Reid 2-29.

 

