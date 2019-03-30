PPP will not support more funds for GECOM’s election readiness – Opposition Leader

President David Granger had assured that the funding to ensure the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) is ready for General and Regional Elections, will be made available, but the Leader of the Opposition, Bharrat Jagdeo, has said that the parliamentarians aligned with the People’s Progressive Party Civic (PPP/C) would not support such a measure.

With the recent decisions by the Court of Appeal, Cabinet meetings have now restarted, and the government intends to push for those funds to be made available to GECOM via a Bill in the National Assembly.

Asked whether he would support such a Bill, Jagdeo said “No, because it’s unnecessary.”

It is uncertain whether the Speaker of the House will allow dual citizens to sit in his chambers.

Jagdeo said that the PPP will reject the Bill because he doesn’t believe that GECOM needs more money for elections. During the weekly press conference at the Office of the Leader of the Opposition on Thursday, Jagdeo sought to explain why he thinks that such a Bill would be a waste of time.

“We don’t believe that they need funds. We have gone through this argument,” the Opposition Leader said.

In budget 2019, he said, $5.3B was provided for GECOM “to use as they see fit”.

He explained that “to hold elections, they need under 3B”.

The situation could unfold in one of two ways, Jagdeo said.

Firstly, “Let’s say they win the no confidence motion at the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) then GECOM doesn’t need more money because you don’t go to elections this year. They would argue for elections next year.”

Secondly, “If we win the no confidence motion at the CCJ, they have to go to early elections.”

In this case, Jagdeo said that there would be no time for house to house registration if the government has to move to early elections. So, in that case, GECOM would not need additional funds.

“You have the money there. So it’s as simple as that.”