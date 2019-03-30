Police Commissioner B/Day Inter-Division T20 cricket265 opening stand between Boodie & Lyght highlight latest action

Latest update March 30th, 2019 12:59 AM
Day eight action in the Commissioner of Police Birth Anniversary Inter-Division and Branches T20 cricket Tournament
at Eve Leary was highlighted by a double century opening partnership between Andrew Lyght Jnr and Kevin Boodie who scored centuries as Headquarters beat Officers by 82 runs.
In an exciting afternoon game Headquarters batted first and made 272-1 of 20 overs with Lyght making 134 with 10 sixes and nine fours and featured in a 265-run stand with Boodie who scored an unbeaten 104 decorated with 11 fours and six sixes. Kevlon Anderson had the wicket of Lyght to end with 1-33 for the Officers who replied with 189-8 off 20 overs.
Ronald Ali made 91 with eight fours and four sixes, while Stephen Harris supported with 40 with a four and four sixes. Dwayne Dodson took 4-26 and got support from Boodie who took 2-22.
In the morning game ‘G’ Division beat ‘C’ Division by nine wickets after ‘C’ Division batted first and were bowled out for 82 in 15.2 overs.
Jamil Chisholm made 29 with three fours and a six as Kemol Savory took 3-10, Clain Dhanraj had 3-15 and Fazeer Khan 2-20.
Khan top scored with an unbeaten 53 with nine fours and a six as ‘G’ Division raced to 83-1 in 8.4 overs.
The tournament continues tomorrow at Eve Leary with two matches. (Sean Devers)
