Milo Schools’ football tourneyQuarterfinals kick off this weekend

March 30th, 2019

Milo Schools' football tourney Quarterfinals kick off this weekend

Quarterfinal action of the Milo Schools’ football tournament kicks off today the MOE ground from 1300hrs.

The Seventh Annual Milo Schools’ football tourney is reaching the business end after over a month of riveting action at the host venue; Ministry of Education (MOE) ground on Carifesta Avenue.
This year, a new champion will be crowned and after this weekend’s play, four teams will remain following two quarterfinal clashes both today and tomorrow beginning at 13:00hrs each day.
Today, Charlestown Secondary will match skills with Annandale Secondary in the opener before Bishops’ High lock horns with President’s College in the feature and anticipated clash.
Tomorrow, tournament favourites Christianburg/Wismar Secondary School (CWSS) will play Vergenoegen Secondary in the first match before Lodge Secondary plays St. John’s College at 15:00hrs.
Please see the official fixtures of the tournament, which is supported by the Ministry of Public Health (MOPH) through their ‘Stop gender based violence’ campaign, below:
3/30/2019 Quarter Finals – Knock Out Ministry of Education Ground Match #
13:00 hrs Charlestown Secondary v/s Annandale Secondary 45
15:00 hrs Bishop High School v/s President College 46
3/31/2019 Quarter Finals – Knock Out Ministry of Education Ground Match #
13:00 hrs Christianburg/Wismar Secondary v/s Vergenoegen Secondary 47
15:00 hrs Lodge Secondary School v/s St. John’s College 48

 

