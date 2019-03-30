Milo Schools’ football tourneyQuarterfinals kick off this weekend

Latest update March 30th, 2019 12:59 AM
The Seventh Annual Milo Schools’ football tourney is reaching the business end after over a month of riveting action at the host venue; Ministry of Education (MOE) ground on Carifesta Avenue.
This year, a new champion will be crowned and after this weekend’s play, four teams will remain following two quarterfinal clashes both today and tomorrow beginning at 13:00hrs each day.
Today, Charlestown Secondary will match skills with Annandale Secondary in the opener before Bishops’ High lock horns with President’s College in the feature and anticipated clash.
Tomorrow, tournament favourites Christianburg/Wismar Secondary School (CWSS) will play Vergenoegen Secondary in the first match before Lodge Secondary plays St. John’s College at 15:00hrs.
Please see the official fixtures of the tournament, which is supported by the Ministry of Public Health (MOPH) through their ‘Stop gender based violence’ campaign, below:
3/30/2019 Quarter Finals – Knock Out Ministry of Education Ground Match #
13:00 hrs Charlestown Secondary v/s Annandale Secondary 45
15:00 hrs Bishop High School v/s President College 46
3/31/2019 Quarter Finals – Knock Out Ministry of Education Ground Match #
13:00 hrs Christianburg/Wismar Secondary v/s Vergenoegen Secondary 47
15:00 hrs Lodge Secondary School v/s St. John’s College 48
Mar 30, 2019Shemar Britton copped another silver medal for hosts, Guyana, last evening at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall (CASH), after losing in four straight sets (11-9,-11-7,11-9, 11-9) to Livan Martinez of...
Mar 30, 2019
Mar 30, 2019
Mar 30, 2019
Mar 30, 2019
Mar 30, 2019
They say the hope for this country lies in its large young population. Almost eighty percent of Guyana is under 45. That... more
Glenn Lall, the publisher of this newspaper, is fond of reminding us here at Kaieteur News that if you do not stand for... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders P.J. Patterson, the former Prime Minister of Jamaica, recently observed to an attentive audience... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]