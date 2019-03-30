Linden Mayor Cup Football to kick off Town Week Sports

Latest update March 30th, 2019 12:59 AM
The Linden Town Week Committee will begin its official sports activity tomorrow night with a double header start to its Mayor’s Cup football tournament where twelve clubs have been invited to contest.
Mayor of Linden Mrs. Waneka Arrendell was there for the draw on Thursday in the Linden Mayor and Town Council Chambers where the club representatives witnessed the drawing of the fixtures which allowed the top four clubs from the most recent tournament a passage into the final eight.
They were the Senior Club champions of Linden: Christianburg’s Eagles United, Net Rockers, Winners Connection and Botafago.
The opening games are set for 19.00hrs with the first game between Amelia’s Ward Panthers and Capital FC and the second from 21.00hrs featuring Blueberry Hill United and Hi Stars.
The other clubs in the tournament are Milerock’s B Side, Silver Shattas, Coomacka and Topp XX.
While that will be the tournament games there will be a supporting East versus West Veterans game from 16.00hrs and a march past of the contesting clubs from 18.00hrs before the official opening.
