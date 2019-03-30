GPL launches probe into electrocution of contract worker

The Guyana Power and Light Inc. says it has launched an investigation into the death of Andre Fullerton, who was electrocuted last Thursday.

A release stated that at the time of the incident, Fullerton was performing duties in the employ of Ramoutar & Sons Contracting Services, a sub contractor for the Power Utility Upgrade Programme (PUUP).

“The matter is currently under investigation. GPL extends sincere condolences to the family of Mr. Fullerton.”

While the release stated that the 21-year-old was working at Ann’s Grove, East Coast Demerara, police had stated that the incident occurred at Section ‘D’, Clonbrook, East Coast Demerara.

According to a police report, Fullerton, of New Amsterdam, Berbice, was on a GPL utility pole doing ‘wire cleaning’ when one of his colleagues heard him scream.

The colleague then saw the worker, who had suffered burns, dangling by his utility belt from the pole.

The colleague and others unstrapped the youth and took him to the Nabaclis Health Centre, where he was pronounced dead.