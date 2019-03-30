Latest update March 30th, 2019 12:59 AM

GFF participates in the 34th CONCACAF Ordinary Congress

Mar 30, 2019 Sports 0

President Forde and Rayan Farias at the 34th Concacaf Congress

President Wayne Forde and GFF Executive Committee Member Rayan Farias, Thursday participated in the 34th Concacaf Ordinary Congress held in Las Vegas, Nevada at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas.
They attended the one-day Congress, which constitutes the 41-member Concacaf’s Member Associations on behalf of the Guyana football fraternity.
Among the agenda items was the election of some key positions including that of the Concacaf President, Victor Montagliani.
“Guyana was pleased to support the re-election of President Montagliani and wishes him well as he continues to invest in the growth of our game across the Confederation,” Forde said in an invited comment.
“The Concacaf Ordinary Congress is an important business meeting in which Guyana is always
honoured to participate in the decision-making process that continues to shape the future of the game in our Region, under the One Concacaf vision of President Victor Montagliani,” Forde added.
Among the attendees of the Congress were FIFA’s President Gianni Infantino and guests from the international football community.

 

