Blaze Regional Women’s T20 cricketGiddings, Millington, Grimmond bag 3 wkts each as Guyana beat Leewards by 23 runs

By Sean Devers

In overcast conditions yesterday at Providence a handful of fans watched as Guyana, led by a Player-of-the-Match performance from left arm pacer Erva Giddings led Guyana to less than conniving 23-run victory against the Leewards in the second round of the Blaze Regional T20 Women’s Cricket Championships.

The Berbician from Rose Hall Town Youth and Sports Club (RHTY&SC) followed up her 2-14 on the previous day against Trinidad & Tobago with 3-17 to rip apart the top order.

The RHTY&SC off-spin pair of Plaffiana Millington (3-15) and Sheneta Grimmond (3-19) and East Coast Demerara off-spinner Mandy Mangru then conspired to spin webs around the batsmen as the Leewards, mainly due to their tail wagging, reached 123 all out, off the last ball of their 20 overs.

Rozel Liburg hammered two fours and a six in her 41 and added 38 with Terez Parker who made an 18-ball 26 with five fours and another 46 with last batsman Davinna Claxton, who reminded unbeaten on 18 with a couple of fours.

Guyana’s disappointing 146-7 in 20 overs was thanks to Skipper Shemaine Campbelle’s run-a-ball 31 with two fours, Grimmond’s 20 with three fours and Cherry-Ann Fraser who hit two boundaries in her 15 towards the end of the innings. Claxton was the main wicket-taker with 2-17.

The Leewards began their chase in horrendous fashion when Melissa Howard had her stumps dismantled first ball by Giddings before Shawnisha Hector hammered Tremayne Smartt for three consecutive boundaries in the second over which cost 18 runs.

But she was sent packing in Giddings’ next over after making 13 from six balls with three fours at 20-2.

Giddings stuck again when she bowled Saneldo Willett (1) at 24-3 and when Shebani Baskar (9), who thumped Smartt for a boundary, was stumped off Millington by Melani Henry who took over the gloves from her Captain, the Leewards were in dire straits at 29-4.

Millington and Grimmond combined to leave the Leewards facing an early finish at 36-7.

Liburd was joined by Parker who clobbered Akaze Thompson, who was having an ordinary game, for three fours in an over that cost 17 runs.

To compound Thompson’s woes, she dropped Liburg off Smart, who was also not enjoying her best day with the ball and Liburd celebrated the reprieve by pulling her for six next ball.

Parker was eventually removed by Grimmond at 77-9 in the 13th over before Claxton pounded Thompson to the mid-wicket boundary as the last pair added 46 runs in 7.2 overs before Mangru bowled Liburd to give Guyana their first win.

Earlier, Guyana elected to bat and Grimmond reached the ropes off the fourth ball of the contest off Melicia Clarke, while Smartt, again used as opener, hammered Clarke for four before repeating the dose when Willett overpitched as Guyana were off a wonderful start.

But with the score on 16 in the third over, Smartt, who made 13 from nine balls, fell to Clarke.

Grimmond continued to go hard at the bowlers and along with Campbelle who pulled Clarke for four before whipping her off her pads for another boundary, saw the 50 posted inside the Power-play.

Willett removed Grimmond at 55-2 in eighth overs and when Campbelle, who made 77 not out in the first game against T&T fell to Edwards at 99-3 in the 14th over, Thompson (8) was stumped off Liburg and Shabika Gajnabi, just when she was starting to flow, was run out for 13, two batsmen had departed in the space of a run as Guyana slipped to 105-5 in the 15th over.

Giddings (8) was bowled by Claxon at 127-6 before Henry who has struggled with the bat and Fraser, who slashed Claxton for four to take the score to 146 before Fraser was stumped off Claxton off the final ball of the 20th over.

Guyana face defending Champions Jamaica in the third round tomorrow from 09:00hrs in the first game of another triple header.