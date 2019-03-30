Blaze Regional T20 Women’sT&T beat W/Wards on DLS in 10-over gameB’dos hammer defending Champs Jamaica

After beating Guyana on Thursday, Trinidad and Tobago made it two in two when they beat the Windwards by seven wickets on DLS system in a truncated contest at Providence in the second game yesterday of the Blaze Regional Women’s T20 Cricket Championship.

A heavy shower just after the Windwards won the toss and elected to bat, delayed play for an hour and 20 minutes and the overs were reduced to 14 per side. More rain after play commenced resulted in another reduction, making the game a T10.

Julianna Nero top scored with 19 while Stacy Ann Adams (14), Skipper Afy Fletcher (13) and Cordel Jack (12) all reached double figures as Windwards reached 59-3 in 10 overs.

Felicia Walters had 2-15 from 2.4 overs for the lasses from Carnival Country.

T&T, set a revised target of 58, reached 63-3 in 7.5 overs with Stacy-Ann King following her half-century against Guyana on Thursday by top scoring with 25 from 17 balls with three boundaries, while Britney Cooper, also with a fifty in the opening round, remained unbeaten on 23 from 18 balls with two fours and a six.

In the night match under lights, Barbados, the two times defending 50-over Champions, put themselves on course to take the ‘double’ when they mauled Jamaica by nine wickets.

The Bajans invited Jamaica to bat and the defending Champions lost wickets in a heap as Shabika Bruce (4-16) cut through the top order as Rashada Williams with an undefeated 28 from 32 balls with just a single boundary was the only batsman to reach double figures as Jamaica were bowled out for 95 in 17.2 overs.

Hayley Matthews, who captured the prised scalp of Stefani Taylor, followed up her 2-21 in the opening round with 4-25 for Barbados who responded with 96-1 in 11.2 overs.

When Skipper Taylor removed Daniel Small (13) at 58-1 in 7.2 overs the writing was already on the Wall for the ladies from the land of Wood and Water.

Matthews pierced the field with several imperious shots, as she batted brilliantly to finish unbeaten on a classy 58 from 42 balls decorated with 10 boundaries including two sixes.

With her was Deandra Dottin on 22 from 11 balls with two fours and a six to set-up what should be an interesting third round of matches at Providence tomorrow. (Sean Devers)