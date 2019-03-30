BCB/Spready’s Snackette 100 Balls Cricket TournamentRose Hall Town Tigers crush Courtland Cricket Club to join Fyrish in the Final

A brilliant half century from former national player Delbert Hicks spearheaded Rose Hall Town Tigers to a crushing eight wicket victory over Courtland Cricket Club in the Semifinals of the 2019 Berbice Cricket Board/Spready’s Snackette 100 Balls Cricket Tournament. Playing at the Fyrish Ground in Lower Corentyne, Rose Hall Town Tigers were superior in all departments as they marched to their first ever final.

Courtland Cricket Club batted first and were soon in trouble when they lost Leroy Thomas for nought without a run on the scoreboard to the bowling of Khemraj Mahadeo. J. Cort and F. Crandon then added 50 for the second wicket to offer some hope for the home team. However, offspinner Turbo Jagdeo then took five quick wickets to totally wreck the Courtland innings. They were bowled out for 131 in 16 Overs with T. Cort 18, F. Crandon 28, Troy Mathieson 16 and Seon Crandon 26 were the principal scorers with extras contributing fourteen runs. Rondall Lewis 2 for 27, Mahadeo 1 for 15 and Delbert Hicks 1 for 35 supported Jagdeo in a good bowling display by the Rose Hall Town Tigers.

Needing to score 132 runs off 100 Balls to reach the final, Rose Hall Town Tigers lost former national junior player Brandon Prashad for nought. However, fellow opener Mark Papannah batted well to score 35 with five boundaries and a massive six. Delbert Hicks and former Guyana Under-19 player Khemraj Mahadeo then powered Tigers to 133 for 2 with 4 balls remaining. Hicks was unbeaten on 52 with six boundaries and two sixes, while Mahadeo ended on 31 with one boundary and three sixes. T. Johnson and W. Crandon took a wicket a piece for 43 and 33 respectively.

The Final would be played at the Fyrish Ground on Sunday from 13.00 hours. BCB President Hilbert Foster stated that the Board would be using the Final to not only promote the game in the area but also as a fundraiser for the Board. The Spready’s Snackette 100 Balls Tournament is being organised by the Berbice Cricket Board for teams in the Lower Corentyne area. It is one of thirty tournaments expected to be organised by the vibrant Berbice Cricket Board at the Junior, Female and Senior levels. The Berbice Board blacklisted power houses Albion Community Centre and Rose Hall Town Bakewell from taking part in the tournament in an effort to allow other teams a chance of winning a tournament.