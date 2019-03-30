BCB/Elizabeth Styles Under-21 Cricket TournamentAlbion Community Centre and Rose Hall Town Gizmos & Gadgets reach finals

Since 2000, the Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club, MS and the Albion Community Centre Cricket Club have been rated as the top two cricket teams in Berbice and have faced each other in numerous finals. They would soon face each other again in the 2019 Berbice Cricket Board/Elizabeth Styles Under-21 Final. Albion Community Centre defeated Young Warriors Cricket Club by a whopping 247 runs at Albion, while Rose Hall Town Gizmos & Gadgets got pass Tucber Park Cricket Club by 63 runs at the Hampshire Ground.

At the historic Albion Ground, the home team batted first after winning the toss and amassed 284 all out in 49.2 Overs. Captain Adrian Sukwa topscored with a well played 70 to continue his rich vien of form. He received solid support from Sarwan Chaitnarine 40, Kevin Umroa 46, Jeetendra Outar 23, Reyad Karim 21 and Ramesh Kasinauth 28. Bowling for Young Warriors Cricket Club, Ricardo Ramdehol 2 for 33, J. Persaud 3 for 55 and J. Frank 3 for 34 were the successful bowlers. West Indies Under-19 selectee Kevin Um

roa 4 for 04 and Mahendra Chaitnarine 4 for 15 then combined to bowl out Young Warriors Cricket Club for a meagre 37 from 13.2 Overs as only Alex Algoo 15 and Ricardo Ramdehol 10 reached double figures.

Rose Hall Town Gizmos & Gadgets, the 2018 Runner-up to Blairmont Community Centre, batted first after winning the toss against Tucber Park Cricket Club. They were given a solid 100 runs opening partnership in 17 Overs by Kevin Sinclair and Junior Sinclair before the latter was dismissed for 33. Rose Hall Town Gizmos & Gadgets eventually ended on 256 all out in 48.1 Overs. Kevin Sinclair topscored with 69, while Jonathan Rampersaud 20, Mahendra Gopilall 24, Chanderpaul Govindan 17 and Sylus Tyndall 16, offered support. Medium pacer Gevon Schultz 3 for 35 and offspinner Melvin Singh 2 for 37 bowled well for the visitors.

Needing to score at just over five runs per over, the visitors were restricted to 193 all out in 44.2 Overs as left arm spinner Keith Simpson took 4 for 29 and he was well supported by Kevlon Anderson 2 for 28, Junior Sinclair 1 for 21 and Jonathan Rampersaud 1 for 38. National Under-17 batsman Leon Swammy played a gem of an innings to end on 66 not out, while Steve Deonarine 15 and skipper Garfield Benjamin 43 all batted well.

The Final would be played at the Port Mourant Cricket Ground on a date to be announced. The Tournament is being sponsored by the U.S.A. Based Cosmetics Company, Elizabeth Styles.