AAG lauds work of IAAF Instructor, Oscar GadeaCarifta Games coaching camp on this weekend

The Athletics Association of Guyana (AAG) and the Guyana Olympic Association is of the opinion that IAAF Instructor, Professor Oscar Gadea’s, recent work with coaches that continues into the weekend came just at the right time.

At a press conference held at the Guyana Olympic Association (GOA) headquarters at Lilliendaal yesterday, President of the AAG Aubrey Hutson expressed his satisfaction with the work done by Gadea.

“What you might have found is that coaches would have been pushing some of the athletes a bit too hard so what you will find here with Gadea especially in the future is that the transition of our athletes because of what the coaches learnt will be better and they will have longer careers but certainly we will see the impact in years to come,” Huston noted.

Professor Oscar Gadea, lauded the talent that exist in Guyana and the region and noted that it was a pleasure working with the coaches.

“Guyana is developing fast and we must aid that but I think all of the coaches are happy and we have done and put the theoretical aspect into practice but we must have more of these programmes and not just have one maybe every five years, it must be consistent,” Gadea stressed.

Assistant Secretary/Treasurer of the GOA, Dion Nurse, shared that the GOA was pleased to facilitate such a programme for the coaches and athletes, noting that it was part of the Olympic Solidarity funding.

The coaching programme will conclude this weekend with a training camp for all Carifta hopefuls at the National Track and Field Centre, Leonora.