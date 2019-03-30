Latest update March 30th, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

61st Caribbean Senior Table Tennis ChampionshipsBritton serves up silver medal in under-21 division

Mar 30, 2019 Sports 0

Shemar Britton.

Guyana’s Shemar Britton (left) about to negotiate a serve from eventual Gold medalist, Livan Martinez of Cuba, during the men’s singles under-21 final last night at CASH.

Shemar Britton (left) serves during his semifinal win against Tyrese Knight of Barbados.

Shemar Britton copped another silver medal for hosts, Guyana, last evening at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall (CASH), after losing in four straight sets (11-9,-11-7,11-9, 11-9) to Livan Martinez of Cuba during the final of the men’s singles under-21 category.
Martinez, the number one seed in the tournament, was a cut above number four seed Britton but the Guyanese didn’t back down and it was evident after losing three of the four games in the match, 11-9.
On his way to the final, Britton eased past Josè Perez of Puerto Rico in straight sets (12-10, 11-6, 11-5) in his quarterfinal collision before pulling off a come from behind 3-1 (8-11, 11-8, 11-5, 11-5) win against Barbadian Tyrese Knight (3rd seed).
After winning the first game, Knight had trailed the second 6-2 but he fought back to level it 8-8 but strong forehand play from Britton allowed him to close out win the second game 11-8 and he took control henceforth.
The Homestretch Avenue venue saw a decent turnout of home team supporters who didn’t had much to cheer about all day besides Britton’s silver medal performance and Colin France’s bronze medal finish.
In the master’s singles first semifinal, Guyana’s Colin France lost 3-0 to his migrated countryman, Teddy Matthews, who now represents St. Lucia.
The tournament continues today at the same venue with preliminary rounds in the senior division while the curtains will fall on the event tomorrow. (Calvin Chapman story and photos)

More in this category

Sports

61st Caribbean Senior Table Tennis ChampionshipsBritton serves up silver medal in under-21 division

61st Caribbean Senior Table Tennis ChampionshipsBritton serves up...

Mar 30, 2019

Shemar Britton copped another silver medal for hosts, Guyana, last evening at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall (CASH), after losing in four straight sets (11-9,-11-7,11-9, 11-9) to Livan Martinez of...
Read More
Milo Schools’ football tourneyQuarterfinals kick off this weekend

Milo Schools’ football tourneyQuarterfinals...

Mar 30, 2019

Linden Mayor Cup Football to kick off Town Week Sports

Linden Mayor Cup Football to kick off Town Week...

Mar 30, 2019

GFF participates in the 34th CONCACAF Ordinary Congress

GFF participates in the 34th CONCACAF Ordinary...

Mar 30, 2019

Reid, Khan guide Diamond/Grove Masjid to 25-run victory

Reid, Khan guide Diamond/Grove Masjid to 25-run...

Mar 30, 2019

AAG lauds work of IAAF Instructor, Oscar GadeaCarifta Games coaching camp on this weekend

AAG lauds work of IAAF Instructor, Oscar...

Mar 30, 2019

Features/Columnists

  • Principles of Convenience

    Glenn Lall, the publisher of this newspaper, is fond of reminding us here at Kaieteur News that if you do not stand for... more

Kaieteur-News-Cartoon-Mar.-09—2019

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]