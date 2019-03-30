61st Caribbean Senior Table Tennis ChampionshipsBritton serves up silver medal in under-21 division

Shemar Britton copped another silver medal for hosts, Guyana, last evening at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall (CASH), after losing in four straight sets (11-9,-11-7,11-9, 11-9) to Livan Martinez of Cuba during the final of the men’s singles under-21 category.

Martinez, the number one seed in the tournament, was a cut above number four seed Britton but the Guyanese didn’t back down and it was evident after losing three of the four games in the match, 11-9.

On his way to the final, Britton eased past Josè Perez of Puerto Rico in straight sets (12-10, 11-6, 11-5) in his quarterfinal collision before pulling off a come from behind 3-1 (8-11, 11-8, 11-5, 11-5) win against Barbadian Tyrese Knight (3rd seed).

After winning the first game, Knight had trailed the second 6-2 but he fought back to level it 8-8 but strong forehand play from Britton allowed him to close out win the second game 11-8 and he took control henceforth.

The Homestretch Avenue venue saw a decent turnout of home team supporters who didn’t had much to cheer about all day besides Britton’s silver medal performance and Colin France’s bronze medal finish.

In the master’s singles first semifinal, Guyana’s Colin France lost 3-0 to his migrated countryman, Teddy Matthews, who now represents St. Lucia.

The tournament continues today at the same venue with preliminary rounds in the senior division while the curtains will fall on the event tomorrow. (Calvin Chapman story and photos)