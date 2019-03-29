Venezuelan migrants not being ruled out of filaria campaign

Latest update March 29th, 2019 12:59 AM
-As Ministry gears to achieve WHO’s 2020 elimination target with triple drug therapyThe Ministry of Public Health has not yet been able to assess whether the influx of Venezuelan migrants has had any bearing on its ongoing lymphatic filariasis [filaria] Mass Drug Administration [MDA] campaign. However, Deputy Chief Medical Officer [DCMO], Dr. Karen Gordon-Campbell, disclosed yesterday once the need arises, they too will be included in the process.
Windsor Forest and Mc Gill Super Stars registered victories when play in the West Demerara Cricket Association Beacon Café 50-over tournament continued on Sunday last. At Windsor Forest, the...
