TT firm stands ready to provide expert training toprepare Guyana’s maritime industry for oil sector

By Kiana Wilburg

National Energy Corporation of Trinidad and Tobago is more than ready to help local authorities with the expert training that is needed to prepare the maritime industry

for the challenges that will come with the development of the oil and gas sector.

Making this declaration on Monday was National Energy’s Vice President, Wendy Seow. She was at the time making an input at a conference that was held at the Marriott Hotel by Maritime Administration Department (MARAD) with the assistance of reputable law firm, Hughes, Fields, and Stoby. The conference was themed: Guyana’s New Maritime Landscape – Preparing for the Future.

Expounding further on the offer during an interview with Kaieteur News, the Trinidadian said that National Energy stands ready to share its knowledge and expertise in the maritime industry for the benefit of the Caribbean neighbours. She said, too, that Guyanese companies are welcomed to visit National Energy’s facilities, as they seek to advance the maritime industry in Guyana and leverage its resources for the benefit of their citizens.

Speaking to the background of her company, Seow shared that National Energy Corporation of Trinidad and Tobago was incorporated in 1979 to formalize the CARICOM member state’s efforts to monetize the country’s natural gas resources. In fulfilling this role for the last 40 years, the Vice President said that the Company has developed expertise in the areas of Energy and Infrastructure Project Development, constructing and managing industrial estates with industrial petrochemical plants. She said, too that National Energy built marine terminals and ports and acquired a fleet of marine vessels to support the energy industry.

Further to this, Seow said that National Energy’s port and marine business have grown three-fold over the last 20 years by leveraging its human resource capability and capability in conceptualization and development of port infrastructure, maritime standards and regulations compliance monitoring, vessel management and operations, and port management.

The Vice President said, “A member of the NGC Group of Compan

ies, National Energy is responsible for the conceptualization, promotion, development, and facilitation of new energy-based and downstream industries in Trinidad and Tobago.

The Company also identifies opportunities for new industrial estates and facilitates the import of raw material and export of finished products through the establishment of deepwater ports and the associated marine infrastructure. In the 40 years, National Energy has established several new petrochemicals, general cargo, and offshore port installations. All these projects were managed by National Energy from the cradle to full commercial operations.”

The Trinidadian continued, “Beyond the development of the infrastructure, National Energy operates as Port and Harbour Manager for its marine installations. These include six petrochemical terminals for handling import and export of downstream petrochemical products, the country’s newest industrial port, the Port of Galeota located in the south-east, as well as the Port of Brighton in the south-west coast of Trinidad. The Company’s marine capability further extends to the ownership and operation a fleet of 10 vessels (eight tugs and workboats, one fast crew supply vessel and one launch).”

She added, “The Company also manages the La Brea Industrial Development Company Limited (LABIDCO), which is responsible for the operation of La Brea Industrial Estate and the Port of Brighton located on the southwestern peninsula. Facilities at the Port of Brighton, consist of Berth #1 – 60 metres, Berth #2 – 354 metres and Berth #3 – 307 metres. Activities at LABIDCO include cargo handling, logistics, rig/vessel repairs, and fabrication and loading-out of offshore platforms.”

Furthermore, the Vice President said that platform fabrication is done at the Fabrication Yard Facility which comprises a 17-acre common yard for short-term lease and two four-acre blocks for long-term lease. At the facility, she explained that platforms, topsides, and jackets ranging in tonnage from 700 to 5,200 have been successfully assembled, using local content, for international firms such as bpTT, BHP Billiton and EOG Resources.

Seow said that the Port of Galeota, located at the south-eastern peninsula of Trinidad, provides a unique opportunity for services to be extended to the region. At 272 nautical miles from Guyana Port, she said that a vessel travelling at 12 knots can travel from the Port of Galeota to Guyana Port in only 22.6 hours.

The Vice President said, “Customers are assured that National Energy employs industry best practice in the planning and logistics of our operations and the management of our vessels. The vessel fleet is managed under a Safety Management System to ensure the highest standards of safety are maintained and that our activities comply with both international and local maritime regulations.”