Body in car trunk…Taxi driver charged with 2009 murder of fuel dealer-cops preparing wanted bulletin for woman who allegedly plotted killing

Almost ten years after fuel dealer Ramzan Alli was suffocated and stuffed in a car trunk, police have charged a taxi driver with his murder.

In the meantime, Crime Chief Linden Alves disclosed yesterday that police are to issue a wanted bulletin shortly for a woman who allegedly plotted the killing.

Sadeek Mohamed Mitchell, of Foulis, East Coast Demerara, was remanded yesterday for the July 2009 killing, after appearing in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court before Chief Magistrate Ann Mc Lennan.

The case is scheduled to be heard again on April 15 in the Vigilance Magistrate’s Court.

During yesterday’s hearing, the prosecution told the court that Mitchell, who was arrested last Tuesday, had provided police with a caution statement in which he admitted to killing Alli. He is said to have acted on the behest of a woman, who allegedly had a dispute with the fuel dealer.

The woman is in the United States, but investigators will be making a request to have her extradited. However, Crime Chief Linden Alves told Kaieteur News that police will first issue a wanted bulletin here for the woman’s arrest.

Police sources said that Alli was slain at his Good Hope, East Coast Demerara home. The body was then placed in a rented car and transported to the Coldingen Railway Embankment Road.

The woman who allegedly plotted the murder is said to have ordered her accomplices to kill Alli the same day that the victim and his relatives were having a religious service for Alli’s brother, Akbar Alli, who was gunned down on July 24, 2008.

Ramzan Alli, 45, was discovered dead around 08.00 hrs on Sunday, July 12, 2009, in the trunk of his rental car, which was on the Coldingen Railway Embankment Road.

While his limbs were not bound, a plastic bag was duct-taped over his head.

A post mortem revealed that he died from suffocation compounded by blunt trauma to the head.

Relatives had launched a search after several calls to Alli’s cell phone went unanswered.

The father of two had reportedly left his home to buy meat for the aforementioned religious function.

A relative eventually spotted the rental car on the Railway Embankment. The relative reportedly saw blood dripping from the trunk. He then forced the trunk open and found the body.

Detectives had suspected that Alli was killed somewhere else and brought in his car to the embankment.

Relatives had ruled out robbery since they said he never wore jewellery and did not have any money on his person.