Region Six makes light work of Region Ten in Sports exchange

The Regional Democratic Councils of Region Ten and Six recently met in what is being described as the inaugural Inter RDC Sports Games. The meet which was held in Linden saw RDC employees from both regions competing in a 10/10 softball cricket, football, Circle Tennis and dominoes and saw players representing the education, administration, sub treasury and engineer departments among others.

The lively contests during the one-day event, was well received by a number of persons in Region Ten with its Regional Executive Officer (REO), Orrin Gordon urging his colle

agues to buy into the initiative.

He stressed that it’s a perfect platform for employees to better know their colleagues in the various regions. “This is an excellent initiative right off and we at RDC Region Ten will seek to invest in this Inter RDC Games, as we firmly believe that it’s an opportunity for the various RDC employees to know each other. This initiative can only get stronger once the other regions come on board and recognise that such initiatives are critically important if we are going to collectively boost the regions’ capacity,” Gordon said.

The Region Ten REO said he was expecting to see his Region Six counterpart, Ms. Kim Stephens but noted that despite her absence, he is very satisfied with her employees’ performance.

Gordon stressed that the day’s activities went well with Region Six capturing three of the four titles on offer. “My colleague REO from Region Six isn’t here but I can tell you that her staff competed fiercely and competitively and this is good for the spirit of strengthening relationships. I would like to see where REOs from the various regions setting aside monies within their budgets to visit other regions each year, so as to enhance and compete with their counterparts from other regions. The employees need this form of interaction and relaxation; they need to engage with their colleagues in various regions, they need to build relationships as public servants. I firmly believe that such initiatives arguers well for the holistic growth and development of our employees working at the various RDCs within the public service sector,” he declared.

REO Gordon singled out the Region Six’s Sports Officer, Godwyn Allicock who he said played a pivotal role in the successful execution of the Sports Day and Exchange programme. He said that he would like to commend the officer, who he said deserves all the commendation as not only was the event successful but one that other regions can model after in the future.

“This was a superb initiative by Mr Allicock and I must say that he has done exceptionally well. Let me be the first to congratulate him as he literally did all of this on his own with some support and assistance from or AREO, Ms. Leola Narine,” REO Gordon said.

The Regional Executive Officer said that he is also pleased that the visiting team from Region Six were able to have a tour of his region, while being able to sensitize and informed themselves on a number of things occurring within the Region. “Not only did they come to engage us in sporting activities but they also took time to tour and better understand a lot of historical facts within the region and that is refreshing,” Gordon added.

In the 10/10 Softball Cricket Match, Region Six took first strike and with the help of Brandon Roopchand scoring a quick-fire 59 posted a total of 116 runs. However, in reply Region Ten, while losing wickets quickly saw a masterful and well played unbeaten 51 from Education Officer Youlanda Mentis, who was ably supported by Elford Griffith.

However when the overs ran out they were short by 9 runs. In the Circle Tennis match, it was a much easier victory for the Region Six team which demonstrated why sports is considered very important to them.

In the football match despite scoring the first goal, Region Six found the going very tough as Region Ten avenged their regions two losses in the cricket and circle tennis matches with a 3-1 win.

The final sport contested saw Region Six with 69 games coming out on top in the dominoes with Region Ten RDC on 49 and Region Ten Education on 42 occupying the two other positions. Delon Roopchannd and Abas Nerupan of Region Six both marked the maximum 18 games.

Trophies and medals were presented to several players for stellar performances. They have accepted a return exchange from Region Ten which is expected to be later this year in the Ancient ounty.