Queensway Security Service Inc. maintains support of GSSF Steel Challenge

Queensway Security Service Inc. for the 4th successive year has maintained support the Guyana Sport Shooting Foundation (GSSF) Steel Challenge Tier 1 Shooting competition. The leading security company has over the years continued to recognise shooting as a sport and gives the company’s commitment to fostering the continued growth of the sport in Guyana.

This was highlighted when the company handed over the sponsorship cheque at the Company’s Head Office, 153 Regent Road and Oronoque Streets, Bourda Georgetown.

Ms. Dawn Grey, Supervisor at Queensway Security Service Inc. handed over the funds to GSSF President, Mr. Ryan McKinnon who thanked the security company for the usual support given to his entity.