Politicians full of jokes

Guyana enjoying nice time again. De whole country listening to dem politicians and wondering if any of dem really hearing wha de odda one saying. At de same time, all dem people who talking ‘bout respecting the decision of de court now telling Soulja Bai dat he should ignore de decision of de Appeal Court. De same people telling him dat he should accept de decision of de High Court.

Then dem have politicians who talking about how dem gon treat people who got dual citizenship in de National Assembly. Hear nah, all dem party got Members of Parliament wid dual citizenship. De Hay Heff See ain’t utter a word ‘bout who got dual citizenship. De Pee And See got couple to and all of dem seh dem going back to Parliament whenever de sitting call.

Of course, de crowd start to holler how de coalition disrespecting de constitution. None of dem really read de constitution suh dem don’t realize de constitution only talking ‘bout people who swear in. If somebody born in anodda country and come to live in Guyana, dat is anodda story. According to de constitution, dat don’t count.

But Jagdeo mek a bold statement. He was one who seh dat all he people who got dual citizenship gon give up de farrin citizenship. He seh Gail gon be de first one.

Dem boys had to laugh yesterday when he seh none of his dual citizenship people would go to parliament but he wouldn’t ask dem to resign from parliament. Dat mean he allowing dem to keep wha dem got because Gail change she mind. She want de same option like Charranrass.

Of course, even if dem don’t go to parliament, dem would still get pay but dem boys ain’t sure what to expect. One time Jagdeo seh he people wouldn’t go to Parliament and de next minute,he suggesting dat some of dem would go.

Dat is why people enjoying de nice time in Guyana. Is nuff laugh.

Talk half and watch de politicians crack more jokes.