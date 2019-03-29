‘Person of interest’ held for bread vendor’s murder after visiting station with attorney

A man described as ‘a person of interest’ is now in custody for the murder of bread vendor Claymont Telford, who was slain during a robbery on March 17 at his Beterverwagting, East Coast Demerara home.

Crime Chief Linden Alves said that the individual was arrested this week after turning up at a police station in the company of an attorney.

Police are said to have been given the names of three prime suspects. One of them is said to be an East Coast Demerara youth known as ‘Demon.’

Telford, 63, of Lot 101 Republic Drive, Beterverwagting, was attacked at around 01.00 hrs on March 17 last, allegedly by three masked individuals.

The intruders, including one with a firearm, accosted the vendor as he was closing his shop, which is located in his bottom flat.

One of the bandits allegedly took Telford’s reputed wife, Shondell Emmanuel, into the house and forced her to hand over some $600,000 in jewellery and an undisclosed sum of cash. The bandits also snatched up several phone cards before they tied her up in the house, and escaped.

After managing to untie herself, the woman reportedly found Telford tied up and motionless outside. He was later pronounced dead. Cause of death was due to manual strangulation compounded by blunt trauma to the head.