Opportunity abounds for 16 teams in Concacaf Nations League B

Las Vegas, Nevada – With 2019-20 Concacaf Nations League Qualifying in the books, teams from around the region can turn their attention to their respective Group in League play. League B is the largest

of all the groups, with 16 teams forming four groups of four in which the top team from each group will be promoted to League A.

League B certainly does not lack for quality. Among the teams in League B are 2015 and 2017 Concacaf Gold Cup finalist Jamaica and Gold Cup stalwart El Salvador. There are four teams in total in League B that have qualified for the 2019 Concacaf Gold Cup: Guyana, Jamaica, Nicaragua and El Salvador, who finished 7th-10th in the CNLQ table.

League B will also boast a number of teams from the Caribbean that are most certainly on the rise within Concacaf. Look no further than Montserrat, who came achingly close to qualifying for its first ever Gold Cup only to finish 11th in CNLQ.

Nevertheless, the Emerald Boys will be able to build on its confidence-boosting CNLQ campaign, plus also potentially have a rematch against El Salvador, who defeated Montserrat 2-1 in CNLQ Week 1 and then edged them out for a Gold Cup berth.

Saint Kitts and Nevis, Dominican Republic and Suriname were other teams that had Gold Cup chances going into Week 4 of CNLQ, only to be denied. No doubt that their motivation will be intact when League B begins.

Along with the aforementioned teams, League B will also consist of the following: French Guiana, Antigua and Barbuda, Belize, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Saint Lucia, Grenada, Aruba and Dominica.