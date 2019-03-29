Man accused of stabbing wife to undergo psychiatric evaluation

A taxi driver who has been accused of attempting to murder his reputed wife by stabbing her about the body was on Wednesday instructed to undergo a psychiatric evaluation by Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan.

Dereck Solomon, 60, of Block ‘F’ North Sophia; Greater Georgetown was not required to plead to the offence as the charge was made indictable. He appeared in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.

It was alleged that on March 2, 2019, at North Sophia, Georgetown; he unlawfully and maliciously wounded Carol London with intent to commit murder.

The accused was represented by attorney-at-law Dexter Todd who entered an application for bail to be granted to his client. The attorney mentioned that Solomon previously suffered from a memory lapse and was on medication. However, for a period of time, he stopped taking his medicine.

He went on to say that, the incident in question was the first in which the defendant ever acted in a violent manner and as such he requested for his client to be released on bail to seek medical attention.

Attorney Todd informed the court that if granted bail, Solomon would be in the custody of his family members, and he is ready to comply with any conditions laid down by the court.

Police prosecutor Neville Jeffers then informed to the court that there is a 6-year-old child who witnessed the incident and he asked that counselling be granted to the child.

The Chief Magistrate granted the request and instructed that the alleged victim, who was able to make a court appearance, should also be counselled. The magistrate further advised London to have a protection order against the defendant be made out.

In relation to Solomon, she instructed that he is to remain on remand and a psychiatric evaluation is to be done to reveal the reason for the violent behaviour. The matter was adjourned until April 15, 2019 for the next court hearing.

It was reported that on the day in question, Solomon and London had an argument and he left their home. Sometime later that very day, he allegedly returned and picked up a knife and dealt the woman several stabs about her body.

London was rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital, where she was admitted as a patient. She received injuries to her hands and face. As a result, the matter was reported, an investigation was carried out and Solomon was arrested.