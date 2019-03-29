Lennox Braithwaite wins GuyanaNRA Spoon Shoot

Top Guyana and West Indies marksman Lennox Braithwaite won the Guyana National Rifle Association (GuyanaNRA) first Spoon Shoot on Sunday last at the Timehri Rifle Ranges, Yarrowkabra, Linden Soesdyke, Highway.

According to a GuyanaNRA release, conditions on the day saw tricky winds with smoke appearing on the ranges at intervals. The Spoon Shoot historically goes back to the early 20th century in England where the regiments competed for this prize.

It is actually a Tea Spoon with rifle related engraving and has continued to be competed for and presented in most Rifle Associations around the world. The GuyanaNRA Spoon Shoot, sponsored by Crown Mining Supply was contested at the 300, 600 and 1000 yards ranges.

Braithwaite finally rose to the occasion with a fantastic display of shooting over the ranges, by not dropping any points with a maximum score of 105. However he attained 9Vs instead of the maximum 21 attainable.

He shot 35.2 at 300 yards, 35.4 at 600 yards and 35.3 at 1000 yards, the latter being the range where the big boys play. This was reminiscent of his scores achieved at the Commonwealth Games.

Another veteran marksman, Ransford Goodluck who also represented Guyana at the last Commonwealth Games was second with 97.3 points; shooting 34.1 at 300 yards, 32.1 at the 600 yards and 31.1 at 1000 yards.

There was a tie for third position between Peter Persaud and Sherwin Felicien but on count back Persaud was awarded the third place. Persaud who won the opening competiton, shot 34.4 at 300, 29.1 at 600 and 27.0 at 1000 yards.

Felicien recorded scores of 30.2 at 300, a possible at 600 – 35.2 and 25.1 at 1000 yards. Vice Captain Dylan Fields shot a total of 88.3 while Leo Romalho managed 82.3. The Range has been a big challenge for the marksmen since they resumed competitive shooting for 2019.

The shooters are scheduled to participate in Postal Team Shoot which has been reintroduced by the West Indies Fullbore Shooting Council.