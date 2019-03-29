Guyana grouped with Jamaica, Antigua and Barbuda and ArubaInaugural Concacaf Nations League draw held in Las Vegas

Latest update March 29th, 2019 12:59 AM

Miami – The Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Association Football (Concacaf) on Wednesday night conducted the official draw for the 2019 Concacaf Nations League, at the Chelsea Theater in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Guyana was represented by President Forde and Executive Member, Ryan Farias. The gala event, which sub-divided the three Leagues into groups, featured remarks from Concacaf President Victor Montagliani. Concacaf Chief Football Officer Manolo Zubiria conducted the draw alongside Concacaf Director of Development and former Grenada international footballer, Jason Roberts.
The home-and-away group stage of the 2019 Concacaf Nations league will be played on the FIFA match dates of September, October and November 2019. The Final Championship will take place in 2020.
At the conclusion of the group stage, the winners of each League A group will qualify to the Final Championship, while the League B and C group winners will be promoted to League A and B for the next edition of the competition.
Additionally, the teams at the bottom of each League A and B group will be relegated to League B and C. The full schedule, including kick off times and venues will be announced at a later date.
President commented on the draw: “The Concacaf Nation’s League has opened up an array of opportunities for our Region; it is our intention to take full advantage of these opportunities. We are in a very competitive group which gives us an opportunity to be consistent and prove our quality as an emerging force within the Confederation. There will be greater emphasis on team preparation and planning for the 2019 season.”
The groups for the 2019 Concacaf Nations League are as follows (listed in the order drawn):
League A
Group A: United States, Canada and Cuba
Group B: Mexico, Panama and Bermuda
Group C: Honduras, Trinidad and Tobago and Martinique
Group D: Costa Rica, Haiti and Curacao
League B
Group A: French Guiana, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Belize and Grenada
Group B: El Salvador, Dominican Republic, Saint Lucia and Monserrat
Group C: Jamaica, Guyana, Antigua and Barbuda and Aruba
Group D: Nicaragua, Suriname, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines and Dominica
League C
Group A: Barbados, Cayman Islands, Saint Martin and U.S. Virgin Islands
Group B: Bonaire, Bahamas and British Virgin Islands
Group C: Guatemala, Puerto Rico and Anguilla
Group D: Guadeloupe, Turks and Caicos and Sint Maarten

 

