GFF Elite League Season 4Defending champs Fruta Conquerors knocks debutants Santos for four

By Franklin Wilson

Fruta Conquerors opened their quest to successfully defend their Guyana Football Federation Elite League championship with a solid 4-0 whipping of debutants Santos on Wednesday evening last at the GFC Ground, Bourda.

A brace of goals either side of play saw the defending champions, set to represent Guyana at the Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Association Football (Concacaf) Caribbean Club Shield in Curacao from April 5-15 next, coasting to full points on a dry and dusty pitch.

Santos stood up to the task at intervals but were no real threat to the champions who broke the deadlock in the 24th minute when Jahall Greaves tucked one past goalkeeper, Alex Murray. Three minutes later the advantage was doubled when Dennis Edwards inked his name on the score sheet.

Featuring a number of young players with a few seasoned campaigners in the mix, Santos tried their best to match the Fruta boys and succeeded somewhat by

keeping their opponents at bay. After the second goal was scored, Conquerors had to wait until the next 44 minutes before they could have breached the Santos defense again.

Their {Conquerors} patience held while Santos’ resilience finally waned allowing the champs to nail their third goal in the 71st minute when Simon Moore eased past the defense to fire past Murray.

On 85 minutes, the game was sealed for Conquerors compliments of Eon Alleyne’s effort to cap a solid performance for the Tucville boys.

Action will continue this evening when the Police Sports Club Ground, Eve Leary will take the spot light with a double carded from 18:30hrs. Santos will seek to

redeem themselves when they match skills with Ann’s Grove against whom they will fancy their chances. The main event will pit home team, Guyana Police Force and Fruta Conquerors.

Tomorrow night at the Mackenzie Sports Club Ground in Linden, the lone match will see home team Milerock and the Guyana Defense Force matching skills from 20:00hrs and on Sunday, at the Den Amstel Ground, West Coast Demerara, Western Tigers will be up against Victoria Kings from 14:00hrs followed by Den Amstel and Buxton United at 16:00hrs.