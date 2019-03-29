Congratulations to new CWI President

Latest update March 29th, 2019 12:59 AM
Dear Editor,
On the morning of Sunday 24th day of March,2019,the skies were blue with brilliant sunshine and a well prepared (AGM) of cricket West Indies held at the Kingston Jamaica Pegasus, where a googly was bowled to dismiss Dave Cameron with Emmanuel Nanthan at the other end which brought victory to Ricky Skerritt and his deputy behind the stumps Dr. Kishore Shallow.
Mr. Skerritt is no stranger to the Caribbean and what West Indians want to see is a quick revamp to Cricket West Indies, so when we sit, positive talks can return about West Indies male cricket.
A good example was set, so come January, 2020, our local board will have the same faith.
Yours-in-Sport,
Parmanand Ram
