5th Annual Kares Engineering Fitness ChallengeTrophy Stall on board; top 3 male and female athletes to earn equally

Trophy Stall, on board from the inception, has maintained its support of the Kares Engineering Fitness Challenge which will bring off its fifth edition on Sunday at the National Park Tarmac, organised by Guyana Fitness Games.

The best fitness athletes in the nation including defending male champion Dillon Mahadeo and female sensation Delice Adonis will be pushed to the hilt by their local peers and some of Suriname’s best in the business come Sunday.

A welcome initiative by the organisers is the fact that male and female top three athletes would be remunerated in like fashion, $300,000, $200,000 and $150,000 going to the first, second and third placed competitors, respectively.

Fans are in for a treat and are encouraged to come out in their numbers to urge on the local competitors in their quest to keep the visitors at bay. Meanwhile, long time supporter, The Trophy Stall which has been a partner from the inaugural year has maintained its support by providing trophies and medals at considerably reduced rates.

Yesterday, Guyana Fitness Games Representative Ms. Jordana Ramsey-Gonsalves made the trek to Trophy Stall’s Bourda Market venue to receive the trophies and medals from Mr. Sunich who posited that he was very excited to be able to continue his support of the games which is making its contribution to highlighting the fact of keeping fit and healthy.

Ms. Ramsey-Gonsalves expressed thanks to Mr. Sunich on behalf of the organisers while complimenting Trophy Stall for its continued support. Athletes from Linden, Berbice, Georgetown and Suriname would be locked in intense battle from 13:00hrs on Sunday as they vie for the right to be named the fittest male and female athlete in Guyana.

There will also be the 3rd Annual Charity Challenge sponsored by Kares Engineering with some of Guyana’s top trainers competing for a top prize of $100,000 that would go towards two charities chosen by the Title Sponsor.

The Kares Engineering Teen Challenge is also set to unfold for the first time where over a dozen youths would be battling for the top spot and bragging rights as the Fittest Teen. Tickets ($1000) are on sale at Genesis Fitness Gym (Durban St.) and Fitness Express on Sheriff and John Streets, Campbellville.

Following is the list of athletes set to compete: Females – Delice Adonis (CrossFit 592), Tonnica Archer (Genesis Fitness), Semonica Duke (Genesis Fitness), Jamila Gasper (Genesis Fitness), Latoya Roberts (Genesis Fitness), Kimberly Pinas (Rock Crossfit Paramaribo), Ava Zalman (Rock Crossfit Paramaribo), Zurina Williams (Crossfit Paramaribo).

Males – Dillon Mahadeo (Crossfit 592), Omisi Williams (Perry Fitness Gym-Linden), Anis Ade-Thomas (Rock Crossfit Paramaribo), Raveendath Bajnath (Rock Crossfit Paramaribo), Jadan Mannes (Rock Crossfit Paramaribo), Timothy Mc Andrew (Crossfit 592), Carlos Mendonca (Top End/Crossfit 592), Paul Meusa (Fitness Elites), Thurston Pearce (Fitness Elite), Kellon Reid (Sharpe Fitness Gym-Linden), Kelvin Paul (Fusion Fitness), Kishan Baul (Fusion Fitness), Silas Brummell, Stephen Fraser (Crossfit 592), Randolph Leitch (Crossfit 592), Cidel Patrick (Elite Fitness), Keith Persaud, Mark Tawjoeram (Crossfit Paramaribo), Rupert Rugner (Fusion Fitness), King Solomon (Crossfit592)

Sponosors on board are: Kares Engineering, Ansa McAl through their Lucozade, Mackeson and Icool Water brands, Pollo Tropical, BPI Guyana Inc., Trophy Stall, Starr Party Rentals, St. Joseph Mercy Hospital, Cellular Plus, Massy Industries, Fitness Elite, Fitness Express and Genesis Fitness Gym.