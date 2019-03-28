Tucville, Annandale Secondary triumph in Janet Jagan Windball tourney

Tucville Secondary and Annandale Secondary won the female and male categories respectively when the National Sports Commission Department of Social Cohesion MOTP Sponsored Janet Jagan Memorial Windball Cricket clash of the champions’ schools competition was contested recently at the National Gymnasium.

Tucville Secondary overcame Zeeburg by 10 wickets in the female final. Batting first, Zeeburg Secondary managed 96-1 with V. Pitamber scoring 56 and Aviana Buckan 34. Kezian London had 1-22.

Tucville Secondary replied with 100 without loss with MVP of the programme Alleia Alleyne scoring 59 (9x6s) and K. London 28.

In the third place match, Queenstown Secondary made 95-1, taking first strike. Kesha Jones stroked 54 and Alana Mentore 32. Vreed-en-Hoop Secondary scored 92 without loss in response. Shelline Persaud got 37.

Annandale Secondary beat Zeeburg Secondary by nine wickets in the male final. Batting first, Zeeburg Secondary scored 94-3. John Roopnarine had 2-8.

Annandale Secondary responded with 98-1, with MVP of the programme Evald Hendricks scoring 40 (6x6s) and Mohindra Singh 27.

In the third place game, Vreed-en-Hoop Secondary made 71-3; Saif Ali scored 30. La Bonne Intention Secondary got to 72 without loss in reply. Ryan Wong struck 42 and Narindra Narine 26.