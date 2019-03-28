Set Right of Wakenaam claim Cheddi Jagan Memorial dominoes title

Set Right of Wakenaam emerged champions of the Cheddi Jagan Memorial dominoes competition which was contested on Sunday last on the Essequibo Coast.

Set right chalked 55 games with Alex Chung marking 12 and Tom Singh 10. Rise Up placed second on 44 games while Coalition was third on 39 games. Keron Evans made 12 for the runner up side while Devendra Bachan got nine for Coalition.

Alex Chung was named man-of-the-match. The competition which was played for over rounds was organised by Alec Yhan and Fizul Mohamed.