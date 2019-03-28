Set Right of Wakenaam claim Cheddi Jagan Memorial dominoes title

Latest update March 28th, 2019 12:59 AM
Set Right of Wakenaam emerged champions of the Cheddi Jagan Memorial dominoes competition which was contested on Sunday last on the Essequibo Coast.
Set right chalked 55 games with Alex Chung marking 12 and Tom Singh 10. Rise Up placed second on 44 games while Coalition was third on 39 games. Keron Evans made 12 for the runner up side while Devendra Bachan got nine for Coalition.
Alex Chung was named man-of-the-match. The competition which was played for over rounds was organised by Alec Yhan and Fizul Mohamed.
Mar 28, 2019By Zaheer Mohamed At a simple ceremony held last night at Wind Jammer Hotel, Kitty, newly elected Vice President of the 43-Nation Americas Boxing Confederation (AMBC) Guyanese Steve Ninvalle...
Mar 28, 2019
Mar 28, 2019
Mar 28, 2019
Mar 28, 2019
Mar 28, 2019
I remember when I was a very small boy my mom took me to the circus. The ground was somewhere on Thomas Lands; the National... more
There is a political crisis. A no confidence motion was passed in the National Assembly and a crisis has erupted... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders P.J. Patterson, the former Prime Minister of Jamaica, recently observed to an attentive audience... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]