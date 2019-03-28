Rafman Ally 15-over softball to commence on Sunday

Latest update March 28th, 2019 12:59 AM
Rafman Ally 15-over softball competition is set to commence on Sunday at Enterprise and Success ground on the East Coast of Demerara.
The competition will be played in the open category and is expected to feature some of the top teams in the area.
For information teams can contact Ally on 622-1672.
