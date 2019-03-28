Police Commissioner B/Day Inter-Division T20 cricketWilburg blasts ‘B’ Division to 3rd consecutive winNaughton plays match winning knock for defending Champs PG

By Sean Devers

The Berbicians showed why they are favoured to dethrone President’s Guards (PG) when ‘B’ Division unit romped to their third consecutive win on day seven of the Commissioner of Police Birth Anniversary Inter-Division and Branches T20 cricket Tournament at the Eve Leary ground yesterday, while PG recovered from 8-4 to beat Felix Austin Training College (FATC).

In the afternoon encounter, ‘B’ Division destroyed ‘G’ Division by five wickets with 28 balls to spare after waltzing to 121-5 in reply ‘G’ Division’s 118-8 from 20 overs.

Watched by another good crowd in steaming heat Philbert Wilburg hit five fours and four sixes in an explosive 54 as he brought out the heavy artillery and got support from fellow opener Kedar Amsterdam who played a few good shots on a fast and rough outfield in his 17 as he added 56 with Wilburg in five overs.

Batting on a flat track, the openers, especially Wilburg, went after the bowlers with murderous intent and lifted off-spinner Garfield Moore, who operated with a suspect action, over his head for six to post the 50 in 4.5 overs.

But Amsterdam was dismissed by Moore, who took the first of three hat-tricks in the tournament, when a blistering on-drive was taken at short mid-wicket.

But Wilburg pulled leg spinner Lawrence Sears for four before cutting delightfully to the point boundary and powering Rhamraj Chand for three consecutive sixes in an over which cost 24 runs.

After Wilburg had deposited Moore for a massive six to reach his 50, he and Kaveem Mentour pushed the total to 78 before he hit a short ball from Nicholas Persaud to deep cover to bring to an end his brutal exhibition of power hitting.

Persaud also removed Mentore (9) at 96-3 and although the team from the Ancient County lost two more wickets the result was never in doubt as they remained unbeaten and have qualified for the quarter finals with two more preliminary games to play.

Earlier, off-spinner Kerwin Mitchell and Skipper Micheal Newland reduced ‘G’ Division to 17-3 after Newland scattered the stumps of the left handed Persaud (7) at 10-1 and trapped Jermaine Tucker (6) LBW at 17-2, while Sears (1) was removed by Mitchell without addition to the score.

Adams joined Moore and together they carried the score to 64 with a 45-run stand before Moore, who used his feet to hit Newland back over his head for six, was run out after reaching the boundary thrice and clearing it once in his entertaining 28.

Adams counterpunched against an attack which included First-Class fast bowler Ruen Johnson who bowled with plenty of pace, before Chand (10) was brilliantly run out at 85-5 by a direct hit to the non-strikers’ end from Johnson from short mid-wicket.

Adams missed a big swing in the dying stages of the innings and was bowled by Darrel Thompson at 113-6 after making a fighting 47 before two quick wickets fell as Thompson, Newland and Mitchell had two wickets each.

In the morning game, three-time finalist and last year’s Champions PG beat FATC by two wickets thanks to a match winning innings from Kefa Naughton who hit four sixes and three fours in 49, but only Nicholas Reddy (23) offered support as PG reached 111-8 in 18.1 overs responding to FATC’s 110-9 in 17 overs as Placie Edwards did not bat.

Hemraj Persaud (3-8) ripped the heart of the top order in a losing effort as he helped reduce PG to 8-4 after removing Zane London (0), Amir Singh (3) and Keston Hardcourt (1), while Mark Nazeeir (2-14) had Paul Tyndell stumped for one.

Reddy and Naughton, who dumped the expensive Rocky Hutson for consecutive sixes to post the 50 in 11 overs, revived the position by taking the score to 87 before Reddy was caught behind.

Naughton was bowled by Denton Lyght at 9-6, but while two more wickets fell, Owen Ventura who swept Hutson for a stunning four to reduce the target to 3 from 14 balls, saw his team home.

FATC were led by an unbeaten 32 from Reon Venture and 19 from Siddiq Mohammed who added 54 for fifth wicket, but only Skipper Hutson who hit two fours and a six in a cameo 18 before he seemed unlucky to be given caught behind off Naughton, offered fight as Reddy (3-1) and Imzam Nizamudin (2-13) were the main wicket takers.

The competition continues today with two matches at Eve Leary.