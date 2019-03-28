Newly elected AMBC Vice President Ninvalle honoured by Briso Promotions

By Zaheer Mohamed

At a simple ceremony held last night at Wind Jammer Hotel, Kitty, newly elected Vice President of the 43-Nation Americas Boxing Confederation (AMBC) Guyanese Steve Ninvalle was honoured for his latest accomplishment by Briso Promotions.

Ninvalle was presented with a plaque by Seon Bristol of Briso Promotions. Speaking at the ceremony, Bristol acknowledged Ninvalle’s commitment and dedication which resulted in him being elected to serve in this position. “Quite too often our sports persons are not being recognised for their achievement and as we strive in what we specialise in, it is important for us to recognise these individuals.”

He added that Ninvalle’s hard work is being recognised throughout the boxing world and expressed gratitude to Wind Jammer for their support to the sport.

On Friday last, Ninvalle became the first person from Caricom to be elected to the post. In his remarks, Ninvalle expressed gratitude to Bristol and said he is elated to be honoured. “This is heartwarming; it is not many times you find that in your own country that you are being honoured for what you do. I hope that this signals a change that our sportsmen and women are actually being given the type of recognition they deserve,” he added.

“Too many times we find that with those who excel, we tend to paint it with just a cavalier brush and we tend not to see the hard work that actually goes in to making these athletes excel.”

Ninvalle stated that he intend to serve Guyana, the Caribbean and the Americas with the best of his ability. “We need to have the support if we are going to do any better,” he said, adding that Guyana is one of the best countries in the Caribbean and Latin America when it comes to boxing.

“Currently we have a team that is being prepared, one of the best prepared teams we have had in decades to represent Guyana at the PanAm qualifiers in Nicaragua. At this point in time we are still ambivalent of weather the team will be going and how large that team would be because we do not have the resources. I plan to use this new position that I have to ensure that, not only boxers in Guyana but throughout the Caribbean and Latin America are not undecided at the last hour,”…alluding, that because of this we put a psychologically burden on these athletes when they are unsure, after doing all the hard training, whether or not they will be going.

Ninvalle said that Bristol has been a mentor to him and has provided guidance. He added that Bristol has always been a great supporter of amateur boxing over the years and he is looking forward to his continued support.

In 2014, Ninvalle became the first person from the English speaking Caribbean to be elected on the executive committee of AIBA and in 2017 he was the first from this hemisphere to be elected to the five-member AIBA Executive Bureau. In January 2019, he was elected Chairman of the Caribbean Steering Committee and one month later he was appointed Chairman of the AIBA Youth Commission where he will oversee youth boxing in 203 countries.