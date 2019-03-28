GSSF’s successfully hosts 2019 Annual General Meeting

Latest update March 28th, 2019 12:59 AM
The 5thAnnual General Meeting of the Guyana Sport Shooting Foundation, was held at the Grand Costal Inn on Thursday 28th February, 2019. Members were given the opportunity to discuss the activities and plans at the AGM which was chaired by Director Dr. Pravesh Harry. President of the GSSF delivered opening Remarks to the Meeting and reflected on 2018 as being another good year and congratulated GSSF and thanked all members for the continued support in promoting sport shooting and expressed hope to continue to build the sport.
The Secretary of the Foundation, Mrs. Vidushi Persaud-McKinnon delivered a comprehensive Report on the 2018 activities including affiliation to local and international bodies. She also touched on key topics such as general firearm safety, increased membership growth, continuous monthly training courses, the various sport shooting disciplines currently encompassed, donations made, general outreach to supporting agencies, shooting range access, support programmes and the ongoing development of the sport of shooting in Guyana.
The Report of the External Auditors along with the Financial Statement was presented by the Foundation’sTreasurer, Mr. Ray Beharry to the membership and this was duly adopted at the AGM. The External Audit of the Financial Statement was duly conducted and issued by Auditor Mr. Harryram Parmesar from the Parmesar Audit Firm. Another significant aspect of the AGM was the motions, which totaled five, which were unanimously carried.
Thanks were expressed to the following persons who assisted in one way or the other for 2018: The Honourable Minister Khemraj Ramjattan, Minister of Public Security, Minister Valerie Garrido-Lowe, Ministry of Indigenous Affairs, Minister George Norton, Minister of Social Cohesion, Director of Sport, Mr. Christopher Jones, National Sports Commission, Chief of Staff, Brig. Patrick West, Guyana Defence Force, Mr. Ryan McKinnon, Infotrans Guyana Inc, Neutrino Inc., Mr. Julius Simon, Commissioner General Mr. Godfrey Statia, the Guyana Revenue Authority, Mr. Hakeem Mohamed, Mr. Mohamed Qualander and Ms. Saudia Qualander of Queensway, Asst. Commissioner of Police as he then was Mr. David Ramnarine, Commissioner of Police Mr. Leslie James, Dr. Bhiro Harry, GPF OC TSU Mr. Guy Nurse, Queensway Security Service Inc., Mr. Tamesh Jagmohan, El Dorado Trading, Mr. Bish Panday and Mr. Vikash Panday, Directors of P&P Insurance and Consultants Ltd., Mr. Harryram Parmesar, Parmesar Accounting Firm, Mr. Kevin Daby, the Management and staff of Grand Coastal Inn Inc., Mr. Colin Changur, Mr. Mark Singh, Mr. Andrew Phang, International Technical Supplies (Guyana) Limited, Mr. Rajiv Latchana, Managing Director of NVR Security Services Inc., Management of Clear Waters, Drs. Pravesh Harry and Kevin Jodah, Board of Directors of DIG Inc. Dental Imports Guyana Inc., Mr. Brian Backer, Board of Directors of Orinduik Development Inc., Mr. Nicholas Boyer, National Hardware, Aleemul Ali Fabrication Company, Match Committees, The Media, The Members and the Board of the G.S.S.F.
Mar 28, 2019By Zaheer Mohamed At a simple ceremony held last night at Wind Jammer Hotel, Kitty, newly elected Vice President of the 43-Nation Americas Boxing Confederation (AMBC) Guyanese Steve Ninvalle...
Mar 28, 2019
Mar 28, 2019
Mar 28, 2019
Mar 28, 2019
Mar 28, 2019
I remember when I was a very small boy my mom took me to the circus. The ground was somewhere on Thomas Lands; the National... more
There is a political crisis. A no confidence motion was passed in the National Assembly and a crisis has erupted... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders P.J. Patterson, the former Prime Minister of Jamaica, recently observed to an attentive audience... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]