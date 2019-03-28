GSSF’s successfully hosts 2019 Annual General Meeting

The 5thAnnual General Meeting of the Guyana Sport Shooting Foundation, was held at the Grand Costal Inn on Thursday 28th February, 2019. Members were given the opportunity to discuss the activities and plans at the AGM which was chaired by Director Dr. Pravesh Harry. President of the GSSF delivered opening Remarks to the Meeting and reflected on 2018 as being another good year and congratulated GSSF and thanked all members for the continued support in promoting sport shooting and expressed hope to continue to build the sport.

The Secretary of the Foundation, Mrs. Vidushi Persaud-McKinnon delivered a comprehensive Report on the 2018 activities including affiliation to local and international bodies. She also touched on key topics such as general firearm safety, increased membership growth, continuous monthly training courses, the various sport shooting disciplines currently encompassed, donations made, general outreach to supporting agencies, shooting range access, support programmes and the ongoing development of the sport of shooting in Guyana.

The Report of the External Auditors along with the Financial Statement was presented by the Foundation’sTreasurer, Mr. Ray Beharry to the membership and this was duly adopted at the AGM. The External Audit of the Financial Statement was duly conducted and issued by Auditor Mr. Harryram Parmesar from the Parmesar Audit Firm. Another significant aspect of the AGM was the motions, which totaled five, which were unanimously carried.

Thanks were expressed to the following persons who assisted in one way or the other for 2018: The Honourable Minister Khemraj Ramjattan, Minister of Public Security, Minister Valerie Garrido-Lowe, Ministry of Indigenous Affairs, Minister George Norton, Minister of Social Cohesion, Director of Sport, Mr. Christopher Jones, National Sports Commission, Chief of Staff, Brig. Patrick West, Guyana Defence Force, Mr. Ryan McKinnon, Infotrans Guyana Inc, Neutrino Inc., Mr. Julius Simon, Commissioner General Mr. Godfrey Statia, the Guyana Revenue Authority, Mr. Hakeem Mohamed, Mr. Mohamed Qualander and Ms. Saudia Qualander of Queensway, Asst. Commissioner of Police as he then was Mr. David Ramnarine, Commissioner of Police Mr. Leslie James, Dr. Bhiro Harry, GPF OC TSU Mr. Guy Nurse, Queensway Security Service Inc., Mr. Tamesh Jagmohan, El Dorado Trading, Mr. Bish Panday and Mr. Vikash Panday, Directors of P&P Insurance and Consultants Ltd., Mr. Harryram Parmesar, Parmesar Accounting Firm, Mr. Kevin Daby, the Management and staff of Grand Coastal Inn Inc., Mr. Colin Changur, Mr. Mark Singh, Mr. Andrew Phang, International Technical Supplies (Guyana) Limited, Mr. Rajiv Latchana, Managing Director of NVR Security Services Inc., Management of Clear Waters, Drs. Pravesh Harry and Kevin Jodah, Board of Directors of DIG Inc. Dental Imports Guyana Inc., Mr. Brian Backer, Board of Directors of Orinduik Development Inc., Mr. Nicholas Boyer, National Hardware, Aleemul Ali Fabrication Company, Match Committees, The Media, The Members and the Board of the G.S.S.F.