G Square Cavaliers triumph as Mike’s Pharmacy/Trophy Stall U19 bowls off

G Square Cavaliers defeated Noitgedacht Sports Club by nine wickets when play in the Wakenaam Cricket Committee/Mike’s Pharmacy/Trophy Stall 40-over U19 tournament commenced on Saturday last.

Noitgedacht Sports Club batted first and managed 91 all out in 15.3 overs at the Wakenaam Community Centre ground in Good Success. Terrence Softley made 18 and Stephon Madramootoo 14. Romario Stephen claimed 3-19 and Diquan Clarke 2-22. G Square Cavaliers of Belle Plaine responded with 92-1 in 13.2 overs. Mahendra Dindyal struck an unbeaten 27 while Stephen made 18 not out. Softley had 1-10.

The other fixture between Zeelandia/Maria’s Pleasure and Good Success/Sans Souci/Jaguars was rescheduled due to the unavailability of Zeelandia ground.

The competition continues on Saturday.