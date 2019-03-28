Former MMZ players give back to club

Former players of the Meten-Meer-Zorg (MMZ) Cricket Club, Abdool Shakur and Richard Naidu, on Saturday last, present

ed a quantity of cricket gears and a Lawnmower to the West Coast Demerara club.

Club Captain Jermain Maxwell expressed gratitude to the overseas based duo, adding that the donation is a big boost for the club and it came at time when much cricket is being played in the area.

He stated that maintaining the playing facility has always been a challenge and with the lawnmower which came at a cost of G$460,000 now in place, preparing the venue will now be done in a timely manner.

Maxwell said the playing equipment will be of tremendous benefit to members of the club who are all excited about the venture.