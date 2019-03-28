Female Cricketers benefit from BCB/Dr Puran Singh Financial Scheme

“The main objective of my administration is to make sure that we develop Berbice Cricket to its highest level, while making sure that every boy and girl is given the opportunity to fulfill his/her true potential on the cricket field. Females in Berbice would receive equal treatment in Berbice as the male counterparts as we in Guyana need to place more emphasis on Female Cricket,” said Berbice Cricket Board President Hilbert Foster as he handed over $80,000 to Guyana Female Captain Shemaine Campbelle under the Board’s Dr. Puran Singh National Players Financial Scheme.

The Scheme, a brainchild of the BCB President, is funded solely by Barbados based Guyanese Medical Doctor, Dr. Puran Singh at the cost of $300,000. Under the Scheme, all Berbice Under-15, Under-17, Under-19 and Female Players who gain national selection would receive a financial stipend of US$50. Foster stated that the main objectives of the Scheme is to let Berbice Players know that the Berbice Cricket Board is proud of them, to inspire them to greater heights and to encourage them to be good ambassadors of the Ancient County. The Berbice Cricket Board, he stated was hopeful that the amount would be increased in the future. The Berbice Cricket Board President assured Campbelle that his administration would always put the welfare of its players first and would work hard every day to make a positive difference.

The Berbice Cricket Board in 2019 would not only host over thirty tournaments at the junior, female and senior levels but would also be hosting numerous developmental programmes including countywide coaching, cricket academy among others. He urged all female cricketers in Berbice to remain committed to the game and to develop a culture of hard work, discipline and committment to the game.

The players who benefitted were Campbelle, Tremayne Smartt, Lafona Gilegous, Sheneta Grimmond, Erva Giddings, Shabika Gajnabi, Melanie Henry and Plaffiana Millington.

Campbelle on behalf of the players expressed gratitude to Foster, the Berbice Cricket Board and Dr. Singh for the contribution. The West Indies batting star hailed the outstanding work of the Berbice Cricket Board over the last year and stated that the girls were proud to be sporting ambassadors of the legacy of Rohan Kanhai, Basil Butcher and Roy Fredericks. She encouraged the Berbice Cricket Board to continue its outstanding work and praised Dr. Singh for his kindness to the county of his birth.