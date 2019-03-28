Eversham girl, 6, killed by hire car

Latest update March 28th, 2019 12:59 AM
A 33-year-old hire car driver of Number 79 Village is now in police custody following an accident along the Eversham Public Road, Coren
tyne, Berbice, resulting in the death of a six-year-old pupil of the Eversham Primary School on Tuesday afternoon.
Dead is Arianna Lowenfield.
Reports are that the girl was attempting to cross the public road to purchase something from the shop when the car hit her.
The hire car, bearing license plate number HC 2523, was at the time heading south along the eastern side, in the vicinity of t
he Eversham sluice bridge when Lowenfield reportedly ran from west to east from behind a lorry proceeding north and came into contact with the front of the car.
The mother of the child told reporters that her daughter was on the road and was making her way to the shop around 15:30 hrs when she heard a loud noise.
“By time me reach out meh neighbour bin done gone with she to the hospital and when me go hospital she done dead.”
According to the grieving woman, a villager told her that the car that hit her daughter was speeding along the road and was on his cellphone when the accident occurred.
She was picked up and rushed to the Port Mourant Hospital where she was pronounced dead on arrival by the doctor.
The driver was subsequently arrested and is presently in custody at the Number 51 Police Station. A
breathalyzer test was done on him but no traces of alcohol were detected.
Investigations are ongoing.
